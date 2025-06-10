How to Connect Lights via Bluetooth-CRMX Using Godox’s KNOWLED iPad App
Godox has released a complete guide on how to connect your lights via Bluetooth-CRMX. Let’s check it out and go over the steps.
In many ways, lighting is the most important part of the filmmaking or video production process. It helps cinematographers paint their subjects and helps filmmakers tell their stories. It also just helps your projects look clean, professional, and motivated.
To help you on your own lighting journey, specifically if you’re using Godox KNOWLED lights and are interested in trying out the Godox KNOWLED iPad app, then this guide is for you. Godox has released a whole tutorial series that goes over all types of workflows.
Let’s focus on the latest episode that explains how to connect lights via Bluetooth-CRMX using Godox’s KNOWLED iPad app.
How to Connect Lights via Bluetooth-CRMX
As you’ll see in the video above, the title and presentation are pretty self-explanatory. In this video, Godox will go over how to connect your lights using Bluetooth-CRMX. This wireless method is perfect for smaller studios or setups, helping to reduce cable clutter and keeping everything neat and controlled.
In the video above, the tutorial covers the following steps:
- The equipment you need: iPad, CRMX-compatible lights, and TimoLink TRX transceiver.
- Why TimoLink TRX is essential for controlling your lights via Bluetooth-CRMX.
- Step-by-step instructions for connecting your iPad to TimoLink TRX and then to your lights.
- Configuring your lights in the Godox KNOWLED app for seamless control.
For more info on this process or for more video tutorials, check out Godox’s YouTube page here.
