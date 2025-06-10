In many ways, lighting is the most important part of the filmmaking or video production process. It helps cinematographers paint their subjects and helps filmmakers tell their stories. It also just helps your projects look clean, professional, and motivated.

To help you on your own lighting journey, specifically if you’re using Godox KNOWLED lights and are interested in trying out the Godox KNOWLED iPad app, then this guide is for you. Godox has released a whole tutorial series that goes over all types of workflows.

Let’s focus on the latest episode that explains how to connect lights via Bluetooth-CRMX using Godox’s KNOWLED iPad app.