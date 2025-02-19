Insta360 Flow 2 Pro Expands Access to Android Phones with New AI Tracker Add-On
If you’re an Android smartphone owner looking to use the Insta360 Flow 2 Pro and you love AI subject tracking, then we have some great news for you.
Announced back in January, the Insta360 Flow 2 Pro promises to be one of the better smartphone gimbals on the market for on-the-run smartphone videographers and content creator professionals. Yet, despite the product's upsides, it was set to be limited to iPhones only.
However, while Android users are indeed often left to wait, the wait hasn’t been too long. Insta360 has announced that the Flow 2 Pro will be expanding access to Android users with the company’s new AI Tracker add-on.
Let’s look at this AI Tracker addition to the Flow 2 Pro and explore what it brings to the table alongside this expanded access.
The Insta360 Flow 2 Pro
While barely a month old, the updated Flow 2 Pro Smartphone Gimbal Stabilizer from Insta360 allows content creators to capture and stabilize smartphone footage in an all-in-one form factor with 1-tap pairing, native iOS tracking, a 10-hour runtime, and an integrated ring light to display when tracking is enabled.
The gimbal itself includes a magnetic phone clamp that secures smartphones 2.5 to 3.3" wide to the gimbal. Plus, thanks to the gimbal's built-in 8.3" selfie stick and tripod legs, there's no need to bring additional expansion mounts.
However, it was missing one thing. Or, at least one thing—Android accessibility and more AI tracking support.
The Insta360 Flow 2 Pro AI Tracker
Designed to help, specifically Android users, break free from app or phone limitations, this new add-on will allow the Flow 2 Pro to track video calls, livestreams, and online meetings with more models supported.
When paired with Flow 2 Pro, users will get enhanced tracking precision for better mobile shots. Plus, with its advanced AI-driven tracking, the gimbal will now be able to accurately identify subjects in complex environments, maintaining a firm lock and never losing track of your subject.
The AI Tracker add-on will also feature a built-in spotlight with three adjustable brightness levels and three color temperature settings, along with support for gesture controls to start and stop the AI tracking.
CREDIT: Insta360
Price and Availability
The Insta360 Flow 2 Pro AI Tracker is available now either as a stand-alone add-on for the Flow 2 Pro for $39 or as part of a new AI Tracker Bundle for $179.
