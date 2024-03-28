The small decisions that you make at the beginning of your project, can cause headaches later on. If you want to avoid tech issues in post, then you need to set up your project correctly from the start.

Speaking of doing things right from the start, there is a right way and a wrong way to approach your interviews. How should you prepare for your next interview to make sure it doesn’t bomb?

In today’s episode, No Film School’s Charles Haine, GG Hawkins, and Jason Hellerman discuss: Bombing interviews in Hollywood

What not to do during an interview

Going to interviews as a slightly fancier version of yourself

How to respond when someone doesn’t read your script

Feeling guilty for not reading other people’s scripts

Career errors we have learned from

The helpless feeling you get when troubleshooting tech problems

Media management issues in post-production

Sorting through the timeline and looking for weird shots

Why it’s worth bringing on subject matter experts early

