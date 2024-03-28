The small decisions that you make at the beginning of your project, can cause headaches later on. If you want to avoid tech issues in post, then you need to set up your project correctly from the start.

Speaking of doing things right from the start, there is a right way and a wrong way to approach your interviews. How should you prepare for your next interview to make sure it doesn’t bomb?

In today’s episode, No Film School’s Charles Haine, GG Hawkins, and Jason Hellerman discuss:

  • Bombing interviews in Hollywood
  • What not to do during an interview
  • Going to interviews as a slightly fancier version of yourself
  • How to respond when someone doesn’t read your script
  • Feeling guilty for not reading other people’s scripts
  • Career errors we have learned from
  • The helpless feeling you get when troubleshooting tech problems
  • Media management issues in post-production
  • Sorting through the timeline and looking for weird shots
  • Why it’s worth bringing on subject matter experts early

Subscribe to the No Film School Podcast on:

Get your question answered on the podcast by emailing podcast@nofilmschool.com.

Listen to more episodes of the No Film School podcast right here:

This episode of The No Film School Podcast was produced by GG Hawkins.

From Your Site Articles
podcastno film school podcastinterviewtechnologyeditingcrashingassistant
Movies & TVEditing & Post-ProductionTopicsPodcast