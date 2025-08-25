James Gunn's recent interview about Peacemaker Season 2 offers some insights about the realities of building a cinematic universe while managing budgets (and audience expectations).

Have you been watching? There was certainly some buzz online about one particular shot from the premiere episode. Did you like it? Were you upset?

Spoilers below, if you haven't seen it yet.

The new DC Studios chief recently discussed retconning elements from Season 1 to fit his broader DC universe vision. He's making a pragmatic choice to accept the inconsistencies and redirect resources toward new content.

The season premiere of Peacemaker features a recap. The Season 1 finale scene famously includes the DCEU Justice League, but the Season 2 recap has been amended to replace those characters with the DCU's Justice Gang (from Superman).

In a recent interview with TV Insider, Gunn commented on whether he would go back and change more.

“No, unfortunately, I’d have to change too many little things throughout Season 1, and it would cost too much money, and I’d rather just give that money to a few more CGI shots of superheroes.



But I think that we deal with it. We say, canon is really Creature Commandos, Superman, Peacemaker Season 2. I’d love for people to watch Season 1. Obviously, we’re changing that one thing, but we’re not gonna go back and reshoot all of it for Season 1, at least not at this point.



At some point, I’d love to [George] Lucas the shit out of it, but right now I don’t have the money.”

Gunn could obsess over continuity details, but instead, he's focusing on what moves his universe forward.

He added later: “For me, it really isn't so much about a multiverse story. It's more about an alternate world story.”

Gunn, who is very aware of how things can go sour, is trying to manage audience reactions by being transparent about content expectations.

"I'm trying to really be careful and warn everyone that it is a continuation of Superman, but it's also for adults," he said.

Watch the whole interview below.