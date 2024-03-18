It’s hard not to love watching the actor and filmmaker Jim Cummings continue along his filmmaking journey. That’s in large part because, thanks to his online presence, it feels like you’re there with him. Cummings has shared so much of his filmmaking process, from his podcast script read-throughs to his financing models, with online film communities like No Film School.

So it’s cool to see Cummings once again sharing his latest project online once again for everyone to see. After making its world premiere at the 2024 SXSW Film & TV Festival, Cummings and his crew are back at it posting their short film The Last Brunch online and across their various social channels.

Watch Jim Cummings ‘The Last Brunch’ Screening as part of the Narrative Shorts Program 3 at this year’s SXSW Film & TV Festival, this 11-minute only includes the tagline “Sometimes you don't realize how thirsty you are until it's right in front of you,” for its official SXSW description. However, as you might expect for a Jim Cummings film, its heart is in the comedic, yet often-times uncomfortable, characters and their odd mix of repressed feelings and brutally honest emotions. It’s also just kind of weird and fun and, you know, a great SXSW short film. Check it out below.