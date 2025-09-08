Film fans were shocked earlier this year when indie darling Jim Jarmusch was rejected from Cannes, despite Jarmusch's status as a Cannes regular, with eight previous Palme d'Or entries.

Well, now he's the big winner at the Venice Film Festival with the Golden Lion awarded to his film this week.

"Oh shit," Jarmusch said as he accepted the award (via The Hollywood Reporter). "All of us here who make films, we're not motivated by competition, but I truly appreciate this unexpected honor."

He continued, "Art does not have to address politics directly to be political. It can engender empathy and a connection between us, which is really the first step for solving things and problems that we have. So I thank you for appreciating our quiet film.”



This was his first Golden Lion.

Father Mother Sister Brother consists of three interconnected stories revolving around the relationships between adult siblings and their somewhat distant parents.

The film stars Tom Waits, Adam Driver, Mayim Bialik, Charlotte Rampling, Cate Blanchett, Vicky Krieps, Sarah Greene, Indya Moore, Luka Sabbat, and Françoise Lebrun.



