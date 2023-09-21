OK, all jokes aside, you don’t actually have to launch your long-put-off vlogging career today, or any time soon for that matter. It’s likely that if you haven’t already, it’s not the gear that’s holding you back.

That being said, if for whatever reason you did feel like you were on the verge of trying out vlog-style content (who knows, maybe it’s for a contract job or as a well to shoot some behind-the-scenes footage for your indie short film), there are some new vlog kit options out there which aim to bring premium camera support and broadcast-level audio performance.

Thanks to their latest partnership with Wavo microphones, JOBY has unveiled a new line of vlog kits which range in price point and professional needs from a Pro option to an essential kit. Plus you can watch Casey Neistat and crew take these new kits out on the streets, if you’re into that sort of thing of course.

The New JOBY Vlogger Kits Moving on from all of the disclaimers, let’s actually talk a bit about these different vlog kits and what they offer. JOBY has long been known for its solid line of GorillaPods which has been an actually very cool innovation as a hybrid camera mount and stand. Designed as a tripod with flexibility, it’s ball-structure design lets users use it as a sort of gimbal tripod and it’s been quite successful for a wide array of content creator types. To take things further, JOBY has developed a partnership with Wavo microphones to now add some pretty high-quality audio performance to their GorillaPods, which has now created a de facto “vlogging kit” setup perfect for amateurs to pro creators looking to record on the run. As you’ll see below, with the help of Casey Neistat and a small gang of creators, JOBY has unleashed a whole new range of kits that vary (slightly) in sophistication and price point. Let’s take a look at the lineup to see which might be right for you and your vlogging needs.

JOBY Vlogger PRO Kit This is the top-of-the-line option in JOBY’s new kit lineup. Designed around a GorillaPod 5K, this Pro option should include the best specs and quality that JOBY can muster. With up to 60 hours of battery life and plenty of additional add-on options, if you are interested in pro-level vlogging, this will be your best bet. JOBY Wavo PRO Mic & GorillaPod 5K

Active Noise Reduction

Customize via Bluetooth & Wavo PRO App

Flexible Tripod Legs for Unique Angles

Up to 11 lb Payload Support

Input for Optional Second Microphone

Arca-Swill Quick-Release Plate

Robust Metal Construction

Up to 60-Hour Wavo PRO Battery Life

JOBY Vlogger PRO Kit Catering to the seasoned pro and those who want to emulate them, the Vlogger PRO Kit from JOBY features the Wavo PRO and GorillaPod 5K tripod. Nothing short of broadcast-quality sound is supported by the Wavo PRO, with its exceptional directivity, Active Noise Reduction (ANR), configurable DSP, and durable metal housing. Jourdan Aldredge $399 Buy Now

JOBY Skilled Vlogger Kit A step down from the “Pro” option will be your “Skilled” selection, which drops the GorillaPod 5K for the 3K model and sacrifices some design quality and payload support. However, the basic tenets of this kit should remain the same as the audio and flexibility should all be close to the same, yet the package will be $100 cheaper than the Pro kit. JOBY Wavo PRO DS Mic & GorillaPod 3K

Low-Cut Filter & Safe-Track

Focused Super Cardioid Pattern

Flexible Tripod Legs for Unique Angles

Up to 6.6 lb Payload Support

Up to 60-Hour Wavo PRO DS Battery Life

Use Mic for Narration via USB Connection

Combo Quick-Release/Bubble Level

360° Pan & 90° Tilt

Automatic Power On/Off

JOBY Real Time Vlogger Kit The next option is a “Real Time” vlogger kit which is centered around the same GorillaPod 3K but with a bit of a drop-off with the Wavo PLUS Mic as opposed to the Wavo PRO or Pro DS options included in the kits above it. Still, at another $100 price decrease, you’re not sacrificing much except battery life (30 hours compared to 60) and perhaps some audio quality here. JOBY Wavo PLUS Mic & GorillaPod 3K

Low-Cut Filter & Safe Track

Integrated Headphone Monitoring

Flexible Tripod Legs for Unique Angles

Up to 6.6 lb Payload Support

Up to 30-Hour Wavo PLUS Battery Life

Use Mic for Narration via USB Connection

Combo Quick-Release/Bubble Level

360° Pan & 90° Tilt

Auto On/Off with Camera/Battery LED

JOBY Essential Vlogger Kit Finally, to round out the new lineup we have the “Essential” vlogger kit. With a price tag of just under $100, this is by far the most affordable kit one could buy if they wanted to launch into on-the-run vlogging today. The GorillaPod 1K is, of course, smaller and less quality than its bigger counterparts, but if you’re looking for the lightest and easiest kit to get started with, this might actually be the best low-investment option. JOBY Wavo Mic & GorillaPod 1K

Focused Super Cardioid Polar Pattern

Flexible Tripod Legs for Unique Angles

3.5mm TRS & TRRS for Camera & Mobile

360° Pan & 90° Tilt

Shock-Absorbing Rycote Duo-Lyre Mount