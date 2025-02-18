The Pitt is a new HBO show where each episode followsa single hour of the same 15-hour shift at an ER in a Pittsburgh hospital. The unique format of the show allows a fresh insight into the chaotic nature of working in emergency medicine. With 15 episodes the show is also the longest TV season ever made for streaming.

As the sole cinematographer, Johanna Coelho helped establish a shooting style that helps audiences further immerse themselves into the lives of characters by creating a unique documentary-style visual with handheld long takes as the camera follows the doctors right into action.

In a conversation with us, Johanna shares how she lit the space with long 360-degree takes, why she tested over 100 shades of white for the walls, and the challenges of prepping all 15 episodes.

Let's dive into our conversation.

No Film School: What was your approach to creating the look of the show when you first started on The Pitt?

Johanna Coelho: When I first met with Michael Hissrich, one of the Executive Producers, he mentioned that they were looking for a very realistic approach for the show. When I read the script, it was written in a way that you felt immersed in the hospital, following the day of doctors and nurses. It felt like the viewer will be placed in the center of the action, like in an observational documentary. We decided to go full handheld for the show to transmit that feeling. The camera flows and fully choreographs around the actions of the characters, like in a performative play: it sees what they see, it feels what they feel. Our Doctors are soldiers in the trenches, like in 1917.

We chose a full-format camera (Alexa Mini LF) to have a shallower depth of field and keep it cinematic, as well as help the audience’s eyes focus on what they need to see. Our choice of lenses, the Angenieux Optimo Primes combined with the Angenieux Ultra Compact zooms, help support the cinematic aspect while keeping a natural feel on every skin tone. We mostly shot with a 50mm and 75mm lens to have the camera feel close to our characters and have the viewer feel this immersive experience.

The tone and look of the show is bright and pretty much white-balanced. We wanted to recreate the actual experience of the intensity in a hospital: bright and white. Keeping it realistic was a priority, and we studied real hospital patterns to make sure to stay accurate. For example, in real hospital life when the night comes, the indoor lights stay the same for safety reasons. We followed that lighting pattern for our night episodes.

NFS: Can you talk a little about lighting the space and how you “hid” the lights while executing long or 360 shots?

JC: During the construction of the stage, we planned an integrated lighting that would allow us to use the camera in a 360 environment. We had an incredible collaboration with production designer, Nina Ruscio, as well as our Chief Lighting Technician, Keelan Carothers, the help of an additional C.L.T, Derrick Kolus, and our Key Grip, Maxwell Thorpe. Together, we chose every light for the space, the way that would be placed, and the orientation they would face. For example, we decided to pick a certain type of troffers for the ceiling lights but replace the inside of them with our own LED tape to have a great CRI on skin tones and a good overall control of color and exposure. We chose what direction the troffers would face, how far apart they would be from each other, etc.

A lot of our built-in lighting is overhead lights (except for some headboard lights in patient rooms). The choice of white walls and light color counters for the look of the show was a tremendous help, as it allows lights to bounce back very well and compensate for the lack of lighting on the ground.

In addition to that, our Key Grip and his team have custom-made magnetic diffusion frames and diffusion cups that they can just “stick” to our ceiling troffers and cans. It helps diffuse the lights when actors cross under. These custom frames are so well made that they fully blend into the ceiling and look invisible.

Sometimes when we need a bit more light in the eyes of our actors, we use a portable battery-powered light on a pole (the “dot-dash”), as well as custom-made camera on-board lights.

NFS: It was also mentioned that your A and B cameras have two different lenses. Can you tell us more about that decision and how you still maintained a cohesive look?

JC: Even though we use the Angenieux Optimo Primes on A camera and the Angenieux Ultra Compact zoom (37-102mm) on B Cam, the lenses have the exact same look. The Optimo Primes and Ultra Compact zooms are a perfect match, and that’s one of the reasons why I chose them. We wanted to use primes on A cam because we wanted to have a consistency of a look with specific focal lengths. As I mentioned before, we mostly shoot with the 50mm (for the wides, mediums, and sometimes close-ups for specific situations) and the 75mm (for close-ups). Using primes on A cam was also helpful for the weight on the ZeeGee Rig that we are using.

We decided to use B Cam on the Ultra Compact Zoom (37-102mm) for a few different reasons. For example, our B camera is often put in a situation where it “steals” some shots or pieces for the scene while A cam is executing a long continuous shot: the zoom helps us place B Cam last minute and we can change the focal length during the take to get different moments (we actually never feature a zoom effect in our shots). In addition, the zoom we use has a perfect range covering our main prime lenses, and it’s very light, which was crucial for our handheld shoot. Our A Camera is operated by Erdem Ertal and B Camera is operated by Aymae Sulick.

DP Johanna Coelho on set of 'The Pitt' CREDIT: HBO

NFS: Can you talk about your collaboration with the production designer beyond lights? Is it true you tested different versions of white for the walls, and how do you navigate the long takes with hospital furniture and reflections?

JC: I feel so grateful for my collaboration with the production designer Nina Ruscio. She is immensely talented and experienced, and she involved me in every single decision that would affect lighting and framing on set. Because of our wide range of skin tones in our cast, it was very important to us to find the right “white”. We wanted to pick a “white” for the walls that would not only look cinematic and right for our hospital but would also work and give accuracy to our vast range of skin tones.

We tested dozens of different variations of whites with different skin tones. We found one that worked with everyone and felt like a perfectly balanced white. We also chose the right “shine” for the walls, giving a balance between dimension with lighting but not distracting with hot spots. We went with a “pearl” shine level for our standing walls.

Because of how we wanted to approach the show in the most realistic way like a documentary, none of our walls or counters are movable. Our rule is we shoot it like if we were in a real hospital. So the camera can only go to places it would in a real space. That’s why we choreograph as much as we can with our cast and background, to have the camera moving through them safely, and being in the right place at the right time. Other furniture is movable, like they would be in a real hospital (for example, crash carts, gurneys, or stools), and these objects are sometimes moved during the take behind camera to facilitate camera passage.

We have many glass doors and windows on our set, which gives a great sense of depth in the hospital, and allows us to see deep in the background of what is happening. Our windows are a rare exemption to the documentary rule, and these ones can gamble to help us deal with reflections. A little fun fact about reflections: production had the great idea to have the full-on set crew wear scrubs matching the nurses and doctors, so if you accidentally appear in the reflection, the audience might just think you are part of the hospital staff.

NFS: The Pitt season is the longest TV season ordered by a streaming service. As the sole DP on the show, can you walk us through the challenges of preparing and shooting all the episodes?

JC: Because of the unique situation of this show being a continuous real-time story, it was important to production to have the same DP shooting the 15 episodes to make sure the look and feel would be identical throughout, working with different Directors on the season. 90% of our show is shot on our main stage at Warner Bros. Shooting within the same stage facilitates the prep as it’s a very familiar space, and the continuous aspect of the story and shooting order make the lighting and camera planning a bit easier. We actually shoot in story and scene orders.

Most of our camera choices are made in the documentary setup style, which means we do not really plan specialty equipment or anything different outside of our regular camera package. The lighting is mostly built within the stage, most adjustments are made in between episodes with the rigging crew: because the show is continuous and goes from 7 am to 10 pm, the lighting changes a little to reflect this passage of time.

The most challenging prep I had to do was shooting some of our locations in Pittsburgh for multiple scenes in different episodes (including some exterior nights for episode 115). While shooting in Los Angeles, I had to prepare for the Pittsburgh shoot remotely (the local crew was fantastic!).

One of the challenges of shooting all episodes is not being able to prep with the director. However, most of our directors did multiple episodes, and it made it easier to get familiar with all of them and connect on how to shoot each episode. Most of the time, we’ve been doing our shotlist during the rehearsal of a scene, as our shots are always determined by the blocking of the actors and the medicine they’re doing. The cameras always adapt to them. We talk with the directors about how we want to approach the scene, whose character's perspective it is and what are the beats and emotions we want to transmit throughout.

DP Johanna Coelho on set of 'The Pitt' CREDIT: HBO

NFS: Do you have a favorite and/or the most challenging sequence from the show?

JC: There are a few sequences in each episode that are both challenging but very exciting to shoot. It’s often scenes when our doctors are in the central area of the ER walking and talking, and patients arrive on

gurneys from the ambulance bay. Our doctors jump right into it, following them into the trauma rooms, sometimes connecting multiple patients.

These scenes are my favorite because they require a very specific choreography between camera, script, and blocking, and transform the sequence in a very interesting visual storytelling. This is also why they are challenging: they often cover quite a few pages, sometimes combining multiple scenes, and they are shot across multiple spaces on the stage.

NFS: What advice would you give to someone trying to go into cinematography?

JC: I would advise them to stay true to themselves. It’s ok to ask questions and not know everything, the craft is a constant learning journey and it’s part of the process. Also, trust your eyes. If you feel something is not working visually, it probably isn’t. Instead of fighting for something that might not be right just because it was the plan, try to readjust and come up with a new plan that might be more appropriate for the story. Being adaptable is a great trait to have in the industry. Finally, hire a crew that you trust, truly collaborate with them, and let them be a support for you. Cinematography is a collaboration and becomes the best storytelling when it’s treated that way.