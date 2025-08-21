The Television Critics Association (TCA) announced the winners of the 2025 TCA Awards today, honoring the programming TV critics loved this past year.

HBO Max's hit drama The Pitt took top honors, including Program of the Year, Outstanding Achievement in Drama, Outstanding New Program, and an individual prize for Noah Wyle in Individual Achievement in Drama.

The awards were virtual this year and announced via pre-recorded videos.

"It is an honor to be nominated, especially in that company, and it is incredibly gratifying to win," Wyle said in his acceptance speech . "I've known a lot of you for a long time. You've written some lovely things about me through the years and about my shows, especially this one."

Also awarded were Apple TV+'s entertainment industry comedy series The Studio, Netflix's limited series Adolescence, and Peacock's reality TV show The Traitors. The TCA also gave a career achievement award to Kathy Bates and chose Sesame Street for this year's heritage award.

In his acceptance speech on behalf of the show, Elmo said, "It's so kind of you to give us this Heritage Award. Elmo's not really sure what that means, but it sounds very, very important."

This was the 41st Television Critics Association Awards. Last year's winners, Shogun, Hacks, and Baby Reindeer, went on to rule their categories at the 2024 Emmys.

Let's see if The Pitt, The Studio, and Adolescence will fare just as well.

Here are all the 2025 TCA Award winners, with links to the presentation videos: