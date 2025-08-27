It wouldn't be dramatic to say John Williams soundtracked much of my childhood, when I would fall asleep listening to a Star Wars compilation CD, and now can still tie phases of my life to the different themes from Indiana Jones, Harry Potter, Jurassic Park, and more. The man is a legend who has won five Oscars and been nominated dozens of times. He's actually the second-most-nominated person in Academy Awards history after Walt Disney.

Williams was interviewed by Tim Greiving for a new biography, John Williams: A Composer’s Life, which will be published in September.

"I never liked film music very much," he told Greiving (via The Guardian).

Say what?

"Film music, however good it can be—and it usually isn't, other than maybe an eight-minute stretch here and there ... I just think the music isn't there. That, what we think of as this precious great film music is ... we're remembering it in some kind of nostalgic way ...



"Just the idea that film music has the same place in the concert hall as the best music in the canon is a mistaken notion, I think."



One can assume that Williams is somewhat critical of his own work from an artistic perspective. However, that work often draws inspiration from the great classical composers, such as Holst and Dvořák.

"A lot of [film music] is ephemeral," Williams added. "It's certainly fragmentary and, until somebody reconstructs it, it isn't anything that we can even consider as a concert piece."

Okay, so his work isn't always a 20-minute Beethoven symphony, in the classic sense. But I think a lot of us would still find artistic value in Williams' compositions.

Grieving agreed, "He has this internalized prejudice against film music. It's a functional type of music, which is funny, because I consider his film music to be kind of sublime art at its best. That's not modesty. He's just saying it's a lesser art form."

