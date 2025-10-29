The partnership that gave us some of cinema's most memorable moments is officially back for round 30.

John Williams, now 93, is working with Steven Spielberg on the director's upcoming unnamed UFO film, set to hit theaters next June (via Variety).

The Juilliard School president, Damian Woetzel, confirmed the news at "John Williams – A Composer’s Life: A Night of Stories and Music" last Monday.

"The catalyst is John Williams, who is in Los Angeles doing what he does: he is working with Steven Spielberg on the next movie. And that is something to be happy about," Woetzel told the audience, according to journalist Doug Adams, who was present at the event.

Yes, that means that although he supposedly retired after scoring Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, he has changed his mind. We couldn't be happier.

The retirement announcement was always a bit soft, anyway. Back in 2022, Williams suggested he'd put away his baton after finishing Indiana Jones, noting that Harrison Ford had announced his own retirement from the franchise.

But later, he changed his mind.

"I don't care much for grand pronunciamentos, statements that are firm and finished and surrounded by closed doors. If I made one without putting it in context, then I withdraw it," he told The Times in 2023.

We don't know much about Spielberg's UFO project yet.

The film features an ensemble cast including Josh O'Connor, Emily Blunt, Colman Domingo, Colin Firth, and Eve Hewson, with David Koepp writing the screenplay. Janusz Kamiński and Michael Kahn, frequent members of Spielberg's team, will DP and edit.

As a composer, Williams has received 54 Oscar nominations, making him second only to Walt Disney for the most in history. Three of his five Oscar wins came from Spielberg films: Jaws, E.T., and Schindler's List.

Their collaboration began in 1974 with The Sugarland Express, meaning they've worked together for a stunning six decades.