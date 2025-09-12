While everyone loves to give all of their love and attention to their favorite cameras and video editing software platforms these days, we all know that nothing would be possible in the world of digital video production without one thing: power.

So, in that vein, for our latest "Deals of the Week" roundup, we're looking at some high-powered and highly-affordable battery solutions from SmallRig. These ultracompact, lightweight professional battery options can be great investments to consider to keep your gear powered, whether you're in-studio or out on location.

SmallRig VB99 SE Mini V-Mount Battery: $119

SmallRig VB99 Mini V-Mount Battery: $159

SmallRig VB99 Pro Mini V-Mount Battery: $199

