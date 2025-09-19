Perhaps the most popular, or at least the most familiar, name in the camera and lens industry, Canon has built a reputation over the years on its superior quality, color science, and competitive pricing. If you've invested in a Canon mirrorless camera over the past few years, you're probably quite happy with it.

But there's always more to try! So, in that vein, for our latest "Deals of the Week" roundup, we're here to give you more to explore. Regardless of what lens or lenses you already have, here are some top recommendations for some diverse RF zoom lens options to consider adding to your camera bag.

Canon RF 24-70mm f/2.8 L IS USM Lens: $2,299

Canon RF 70-200mm f/2.8 L IS USM Lens: $2,699

Canon RF 28-70mm f/2 L USM Lens: $3,099

You can find more filmmaking deals here.