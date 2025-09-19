Three Diverse RF Zoom Lenses to Build Out Your Canon Camera Bag
For our "Deals of the Week" we some diverse RF zoom lenses to consider adding to your Canon camera bag.
Perhaps the most popular, or at least the most familiar, name in the camera and lens industry, Canon has built a reputation over the years on its superior quality, color science, and competitive pricing. If you've invested in a Canon mirrorless camera over the past few years, you're probably quite happy with it.
But there's always more to try! So, in that vein, for our latest "Deals of the Week" roundup, we're here to give you more to explore. Regardless of what lens or lenses you already have, here are some top recommendations for some diverse RF zoom lens options to consider adding to your camera bag.
- Canon RF 24-70mm f/2.8 L IS USM Lens: $2,299
- Canon RF 70-200mm f/2.8 L IS USM Lens: $2,699
- Canon RF 28-70mm f/2 L USM Lens: $3,099
