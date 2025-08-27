It's hard to put a ceiling on how big KPop Demon Hunters can get. The movie debuted on Netflix and got so huge that they had no choice but to put it in theaters, where it was so huge that it drove more views on Netflix, and the cycle continues.

Now, the animated musical KPop Demon Hunters has reached a major milestone, officially becoming Netflix's most popular English-language film of all time with a total of 236 million views.

That is such a wild amount of time spent viewing, and it's made this movie part of the culture--transcending just cinema.

The film's success continued last week as it secured the top position on the English Film list, adding another 25.4 million views while the movie was actively in theaters.

Furthermore, the movie's soundtrack has achieved a historic first by placing four songs in the Billboard Hot 100's Top 10 simultaneously.

Again, this is like Wicked or Hamilton-level, but actually may be even bigger, considering we're not at the ned of all the metrics.

It really makes you wonder what this film could have done with a proper theatrical release, but that is not Netflix's model.

To build on this momentum, a special sing-along version of the film is now available to stream on Netflix, after its brief time in theaters.

I'm sure that will only grow in the coming days, and we're bound to get at least one sequel announced.

There is no ceiling on what this movie can do.

