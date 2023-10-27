Ricardo Martinez is a multi-hyphenate Editor, Writer, and Director. He is known for his award-winning documentary, The Wall, which won the 2010 SF Latino Film Festival and screened on PBS. If we had to describe Ricardo’s work, we would say he is an expert at “finding the horror and beauty in the reality” of everyday life.

In today’s episode, No Film School’s GG Hawkins speaks with filmmaker Ricardo Martinez to discuss: Who are the LatinXorcists? And why does this writer's group of Latino screenwriters love horror?

Why he was inspired to create the documentary film, The Wall

Creating a horrifying video trailer for The Bloodstone

What we need to know within the first 5 pages of a script

What makes a good monster story

Exploring the horror in our everyday human fears

Why Ricardo loves using Black Magic tools

Color correction tips and tricks

Our suggestions for some of the scariest movies

Subscribe to the No Film School Podcast on: Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Google Get your question answered on the podcast by emailing Get your question answered on the podcast by emailing podcast@nofilmschool.com

Listen to more episodes of the No Film School podcast right here: