Jeff Nichols is the director of the film, The Bikeriders, a story about a 1960s motorcycle club that turns into a menacing gang known as the Vandals.

The film is adapted from Danny Lyon’s book of the same title. The complex nature of The Bikeriders, leaves us asking, “Why are we attracted to dangerous things?”

In today’s episode, No Film School’s Jason Hellerman speaks with director Jeff Nichols to discuss: Feeling inspired by a photographic documentary book

Deliberately changing the film’s structure from the first hour to the second hour

The importance of character point of view

Why the film style felt appropriate for this story

Casting and location scouting - two of the most important parts of the process

Using photos from the book for location inspiration

Feeling drawn to dangerous characters

Why he doesn’t block scenes or rehearse with actors

Using a documentary-style editing structure

When Jeff realized this story needed to be a movie

Mentioned The Bikeriders (trailer)

The Bikeriders (book)

