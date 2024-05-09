Blending action and comedy together can be tricky, but when it’s done right, it creates movie magic. Films like Beverly Hills Cop, Lethal Weapon, Rush Hour, Tropic Thunder and, more recently, Everything Everywhere All at Once are prime examples of this being done successfully.

The latest title to join the hybrid genre is Lee Thongkham’s Kitty the Killer, which follows Dina, a highly trained teenage assassin and her mentor, Charlie, as they unexpectedly join forces to stop a sinister plot and save millions of lives.

When Thongkham crafted the script, he focused on really building up the action, with the comedic relief stemming from one of the main character's journey and traits. It was important to him that the humor never detracted from the intensity of the action, but rather enhanced it in a way that made the movie more enjoyable for the audience.

When discussing the topic he says, “One of the biggest challenges of directing an action-comedy is finding the right balance between the two genres. To achieve this balance, we worked closely with our talented cast of actors, including our lead actor, who had experience in both action and comedy. We also spent a lot of time in pre-production mapping out the action sequences and choreography, so that we could ensure that they were both exciting and funny.”

Thongkham goes into this and much more in our interview below.

Kitty The Killer (2024) Official Trailer www.youtube.com

Editor's note: The following interview is edited for length and clarity.



No Film School: You both wrote and directed Kitty the Killer. How did you get the idea?

Lee Thongkham: During lockdown, I had a lot of free time and spent it watching Samurai films, wondering why we didn’t have those in Thailand. Also, I was raising my cat at the same time.

NFS: Can you talk about your writing process for Kitty the Killer? How long did it take you to write the script?

Thongkham: The script took about three months for the first draft, and then we refined it during pre-production.

One of the key elements that I am really proud of is the dynamic between Charlie and his female co-star, Dina. Their chemistry and banter provide much of the movie's comedic relief, and their partnership drives the plot forward. We were fortunate to have two talented actors in the roles of Charlie and Dina.

Our lead actor, who has experience in both action and comedy, was able to bring a sense of authenticity and depth to his portrayal of Charlie. Meanwhile, our female lead brought a wit and charm to her role that was essential in making the audience root for their characters.

NFS: What did preproduction look like for you on Kitty the Killer?

Thongkham: It involved three months of training and pre-visualization with the stunts and our leads, along with lots of costume adjustments and set building. We wanted to craft this world in a believable way for audiences around the world. Another key element we worked a lot on was the character development. We wanted to create a story that was not only entertaining, but also emotionally satisfying. Our hero, Charlie, goes through a journey of self-discovery and growth, and we wanted the audience to be invested in his journey and rooting for him every step of the way.

'Kitty the Killer' Thongkham Films

NFS: Kitty the Killer is an action comedy. Both those genres have very different components. How did you find the right balance between the two?

Thongkham: It's primarily an action movie, with comedy stemming from one character's journey and traits. One of the biggest challenges of directing an action-comedy is finding the right balance between the two genres. It's important to make sure that the humor doesn't detract from the excitement and tension of the action scenes, but also that the action doesn't overwhelm the comedic moments.

To achieve this balance, we worked closely with our talented cast of actors, including our lead actor, who had experience in both action and comedy. We also spent a lot of time in pre-production mapping out the action sequences and choreography, so that we could ensure that they were both exciting and funny.

NFS: Kill Bill was an inspiration for Kitty the Killer. Can you talk about this and what elements in particular you favored?

Thongkham: Kill Bill was a significant inspiration for the film, taking Japanese culture and blending it into an international setting like Bangkok. However, our tone and directing style is different, as our movie is more grounded. Our ultimate goal was to create a movie that would deliver the same level of pulse-pounding action and edge-of-your-seat excitement while also infusing it with a healthy dose of humor.

NFS: There are animated sequences in Kitty the Killer. How did those come about? How did you decide where to place those?

Thongkham: I've always wanted to incorporate Japanese manga and anime into my film, so we split the movie into chapters, and the animations appear in certain chapters.

Director Lee Thongkham

NFS: Which action sequence in Kitty the Killer was the most difficult to film? Why?

Thongkham: The fighting in the alley with Keng was particularly challenging because it also had to be filmed in the rain. Every shot had to be carefully designed to include rain, and filming fights in the rain isn't easy.

We worked closely with our stunt team and special effects department to create action scenes that were both exciting and funny, and that showed off the unique skills and personalities of our lead characters.

NFS: How was your experience different on Kitty the Killer different than your previous films?

Thongkham: It was my first action flick, which required a different approach to keeping up with the film's style.

Kitty the Killer (2024) Official Clip - Eliminate Everyone On Site www.youtube.com

NFS: What are you most proud of with Kitty the Killer?

Thongkham: I'm proud of how the film has garnered international audiences' love at various festivals around the world, with different laughter and feedback depending on the audience's location. I'm glad we made a film that resonates with audiences worldwide.

NFS: What are you working on next?

Thongkham: Currently, I'm working on a Thai sci-fi horror film in post-production and a project with Tony Jaa, aiming to bring Muay Thai action movies back to the world in this new era of martial art action.

Kitty the Killer is now available on VOD.