Really putting the “extreme” in an extremely compact and portable SSD, Lexar has just unveiled one of the tiniest SSDs we’ve ever seen. Designed specifically to be used by smartphone content creators and as any easy add-on to your iPhone 15 Pro or Pro Max, the new Lexar SL500 Portable SSD is about as small as they come.

Reportedly roughly the size of a credit card, these new models offer 2TB of storage and feature a USB 3.2 Gen2x2 design along with some impressive read speeds up to 2,000 MB/s and write speeds up to 1,800 MB/s. Pretty impressive for something that could fit in your wallet, eh?

Let’s take a deeper look at this new Lexar SL500 Portable SSD and see how it might be perfect for any aspiring iPhone filmmakers.

Lexar SL500 SSD Obviously, this new SSD is designed for a new generation of iPhone (or other smartphone) filmmakers. A lot of traditional film and video pros might laugh at this notion still, but believe us when we say that the industry is very much shifting this way. And brands, like Lexar, are very aware of this. “Whether users are looking to speed up their work or accelerate their creativity, this drive delivers the performance needed to take projects and pursuits to the next level. It’s incredible read and write speeds translate into both faster downloads and faster transfers.” — Joey Lopez, Lexar Director of Marketing. This new SSD is of course capable of handling the iPhone 15 Pro (or Pro Max)’s ability to record high-quality Apple ProRes video at up to 60 frames per second, and with its 2TB size it’s also very capable of expanding your storage capabilities when using your iPhone in a more professional video production.

The Size of a Credit Card As mentioned above, this SSD from Lexar is small. Like, really small. With a design that keeps it at just 85 x 54 x 7.8 millimeters (or 3.3 x 2.1 x 0.3 inches), at its thinnest point it's only 4.8 millimeters (0.2 inches) wide. The thickness tapers towards the edges a bit, which is needed just so that you can have a USB-C port on the side. The Lexar SL500 Portable SSD also comes with an included cable that hangs tight to the SSD itself and, when combined with the weight of the drive itself, only clocks in at 43 grams (1.5 ounces) total.