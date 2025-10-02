In the world of filmmaking and videography, it never hurts to have multiple options to explore for the various cameras, lenses, and gear needed for your projects. The more competition, the better. It drives prices down and innovation up.

And while the tripod industry isn’t completely dominated by just one brand, it isn’t quite as robust or competitive as, say, the camera industry, which sees brands putting millions of dollars into R&D each year. To help bring balance to the tripod market, Libec has introduced a new series of LX tripod systems, which will include four new models.

Let’s take a quick look at Libec's new LX systems, which will include LX-5R, LX-5RM, LX-7R, and LX-7RM models.

Libec LX Tripod System Series Featuring a range of products that are all quite similar, but with little tweaks for the various needs of different film and video professionals, the Libec LX tripod system series should ideally have something for everyone. The Japanese company has produced great results in the past and has a penchant for finding a nice balance between controllable fluid heads and sturdy leg design. The LX-7R might end up being the flagship offering for this new series with the greatest stability and three sets of 1/4-inch and 3/8-inch accessory ports on the head base. The LX-5R and LX-5RM models will be a bit lighter and more affordable for those looking for slightly more run-and-gun options. Overall, the full range is quite diverse but solid throughout and should present greater options for filmmakers and video pros in the market for stability. Credit: Libec