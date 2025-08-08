If you've ever used a cheap tripod and had it bend or break on you, causing your camera or lens to be damaged, we're here for you. It's not a great feeling. And it's actually an even worse vibe because you know the simple solution to avoid having a camera fall.

That solution is to use a safe, secure, and reliable tripod for your shoots. One of the best brands in the tripod business is Manfrotto, and there are currently some awesome deals on several of its top products. So, for our latest "Deals of the Week" roundup, let's check out these Manfrotto tripods, which are great options to safely secure and support your cameras.

  • Manfrotto Alu Master Air-Cushioned Stand (Black, 12'): $134
  • Manfrotto MK290XTA3-3WUS 290 Xtra Aluminum Tripod with 804 3-Way Pan/Tilt Head: $179
  • Manfrotto Befree Advanced Travel Aluminum Tripod with 494 Ball Head (Lever Locks, Black): $199
  • Manfrotto 190go! Carbon Fiber M-Series Tripod: $319
  • Manfrotto MT055CXPRO4 Carbon Fiber Tripod with MHXPRO-BHQ2 XPRO Ball Head & Move Quick Release Kit: $499
You can find more filmmaking deals here.
