A fun part of being a cinematographer, or just being a filmmaker or any sort of content creator these days, is to find the most interesting shot possible. This is where the creative juices really start to flow, and when you’re able to dream up a new angle that you haven’t seen before, it can provide a real rush.

Unfortunately, our ideas and inspirations are often limited by the tools at our disposal. The new TK-210C baby tripod from Libec promises to give you as broad a range as possible to shoot your shots. Featuring an innovative 2-stage design with two extendable leg sections, the TK-210C does look to be quite versatile.

Here’s what you need to know.

The Libec TK-210C Baby Tripod Credit: Libec While not a complete reinvention of the tripod system that has been a hallmark of film and photography since the very beginning, this new baby tripod from Libec features a “2-stage” system that differs from most baby tripods that only feature a single-stage leg. TK-210C is equipped with 2-stage legs for greater convenience and flexibility, which further allows for an enhanced design that features a broader range to shoot different variable angles. Libec reports that users will be able to go as low as 21cm / 8.2" height and as high as 70cm / 27.5".

Compact, Ultra-Light, and Dolly Compatible Credit: Libec The Libec TK-210C promises to be ultra-light as well, thanks to its carbon fiber legs. This heavy-duty "2-stage" baby tripod weighs only 2.7kg / 5.9lb, including the floor spreader. It can also fold down to a height of just 42.5cm / 16.7", making it exceptionally compact and easy to transport. Libec also reports that the TK-210C supports not only Libec heads but is also compatible with other industry standard 100mm and 75mm ball heads made by other manufacturers, allowing you to use a tripod head you may already own. Plus, when paired with the DL-10RB Compact dolly, the TK-210C will be able to enable tracking shots, too.