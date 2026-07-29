Traveling, whether it be for pleasure or for business, can be stressful—especially if you’re bringing cameras and gear along with you. Not only are you worried about making sure you bring everything you need, but you’re also likely concerned that any rough-and-tumble expeditions could possibly damage your favorite cameras or gear too.

Of course, there are many durable, safe, and reliable backpacks and travel bags on the market designed specifically for photography and videography gear. And while the best option for your needs is up to you, a new collection of options from Lowepro is here, led by the company’s new Fastpack IV.

Let’s check out this new collection and one option for you to consider.

Lowepro Fastpack IV Collection Announced by the company as the latest generation of its most trusted backpack ranges, this new Fastpack IV Collection from Lowepro is ideally designed for all types of photographers, videographers and content creators who are looking to move between shooting, travel and everyday life. “Today’s creators expect one bag to do more than ever before. It needs to protect camera gear, organize daily essentials and move easily between travel, work and shooting. Fastpack IV has been developed for the way people create now, combining the fast access the range is known for with greater flexibility, improved protection and smarter storage for modern journeys.” - Nick Tsang, Product Marketing Director, Lowepro. These new backpacks in the collection all combine tailored features that should help with quick camera access, practical organization, and, overall, durable protection in a versatile, travel-ready design.

Lowepro FastPack BP 150 AW IV Looking specifically at this 16L model of the Fastpack BD 150 AW IV from Lowepro, we have a backpack that can easily accommodate a full-frame mirrorless camera with up to three lenses, plus an additional side panel for quick access, so your camera is easily grab-able when you need it fast. The pack also features dual top and bottom compartments that are revealed when you unzip the back panel. The backpack also has a dedicated laptop sleeve in the lid, as well as a collapsible divider that can separate camera gear from personal items or be removed to use the pack's full capacity. There are also slip pockets available for you to store your phone, passport, wallet, keys, and more, along with your expected coatings for durability and weather resistance.

Price and Availability This Lowepro FastPack BP 150 AW IV is the smallest version, with bigger options going up to 28L. If you’re curious to check it out, here are the full specs and purchase options. Fits Mirrorless and 3 Lenses

Side Panel for Quick Access to Camera

Ripstop Fabric with Carbonate PU Coating

Sleeve for 14" Laptop

Padded, Adjustable Backpack Straps

Integrated Waist Belt

Versatile Dual Compartment Layout

Airline Carry-On-Friendly Design

Includes Rain Cover