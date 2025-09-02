Another AI-powered app is on the scene to possibly help improve your virtual production shoots and workflows—if you so choose, of course. Beeble Camera is a free iOS app that aims to turn an iPhone into a mini virtual production studio with real-time tracking and AI-powered VFX.

Let’s look at this new app and explore what it might have to offer for your virtual workflows.

Beeble Camera iOS App With a main goal of making AI-powered tracking for virtual productions more accessible, the Beeble Camera app is powered by LiDAR and ARKit and is able to track your device’s position and depth in real time while filming, anchoring footage to real-world space. “Making AI technology accessible is one of our biggest goals. Enabling anyone to capture footage with their phone and generate VFX passes is a breakthrough for indie creators and teams working on previs. At the same time, we’re scaling for studios, our next major update will deliver a local version of Beeble.” —Hoon Kim, CEO at Beeble. Once you’ve recorded your shots, the app then uploads them directly to the Beeble Web Platform, where they can be instantly processed into camera-tracked, rotoscoped, and relightable VFX passes.