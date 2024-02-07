Martin Scorsese is one of the greatest directors of all time, and also happens to be incredibly hilarious to watch act too. Lucky for us, he's doing both for Squarespace.

Set to debut during the Super Bowl, Scorsese has created a meta alien invasion short film that follows a group of extraterrestrials trying to get our attention on Earth.

Check it out below.

"Hello Down There (Extended)" - Directed by Martin Scorsese I love Scorsese and the way his mind works, he adds in a bunch of interesting angles and ideas into these thirty seconds, telling us a complete story and inserting himself into the action. This intriguing blend of Scorsese's directorial finesse and the imaginative expanses of sci-fi sets the stage for a commercial that is as visually arresting as it is conceptually innovative.

Behind the Scenes of the Commercial This really fun commercial was preceded by a behind-the-scenes video where Scorsese and his daughter, Francesca, plan the shooting of the spot. In it, Scorsese says, “A 30-second film is much harder because each scene is like a second, maybe? The main character happens to be a website. Now, the thing is, I don’t really know what a website is or what it thinks about, what it cares about, if it cares about anything at all.” He asks Francesca, “I need to sort of get inside the sense of what a website is.” I love the interplay between father and daughter in this. And I also love how Squarespace capitalized on the social media presence these two have already, in order to shoot something that feels natural and not too showy.

Let me know what you think in the comments.