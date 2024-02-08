Matthew Vaughn, known for films like Snatch, Kick-Ass, and the Kingsman franchise, didn’t actually think he would become a director when he started working in film. Vaughn first became a producer and then transitioned to directing - and are we glad he did! His recent film, Argylle, is a star-packed, action-comedy that you don’t want to miss!

In today’s episode, No Film School’s GG Hawkins, Jason Hellerman and Director Matthew Vaughn discuss: What we love about the actors in Argylle

How all the twists in the film serve as nice story beats

Secretly copying and reading scripts as an intern

What is was like working with Guy Ritchie

The moment Matthew decided to try directing

Why the script is so important to the whole production process

Work weeks: 6 days versus 5 days

The scariest moment of making a film

Building an industry based off a film

How important the title is to a film’s branding

Argylle

