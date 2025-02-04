Light Your Tiny Tabletop Videos With These Miniature Matthews C-Stands
Matthews has a 5” Pocket C-Stand to help light your tabletop projects for photo or video.
Leading the photo and video industry in the “what’s this cute little guy” market, Matthews has some new Pocket C-Stands for your miniature and tabletop projects.
Designed for both photo and video, the latest Matthews 5” C-Stand offers some practical and fun features for this miniature version of the classic C-stand design that we all love and care about.
Let’s look at the new Matthews 5” Pocket C-Stand with 1/4-20 adapter and how it can be used to light your tabletop, miniature, or micro-videography projects.
Matthews 5” Pocket C-Stand
While not the first pocket-sized C-stands to be released by Matthews, this latest version is here to offer some updated features for your various needs. The Matthews 5” Pocket C-Stand brings professional-grade support in its compact size and is designed for creative professionals working with small to micro products in small to micro spaces.
With a height adjustment from 6" to 18", this miniature stand is ideal for product photography, tabletop shoots, stop-motion animation, and beyond. Plus, this updated design features larger, more user-friendly t-handles which are nicely embossed with the familiar Matthews "M" logo.
There’s also a detachable ¼”-20 screw for flexible mounting of cameras, phone holders, mini LED panels, and a variety of accessories. This scaled-down replica of the company’s iconic C-Stand should deliver all the function and durability you'd expect from Matthews, making it the solid addition to any mini-production setup — or perhaps a thoughtful gift for film professionals, photographers, and content creators.
Price and Availability
These new Pocket C-Stands from Matthews are set to come in either chrome or black colors and should be quite affordable. Plus, you know, they’re just some cute lil’ guys worth throwing on a desk or something.
Here are the key features plus a price and link to purchase:
- Compact & Adjustable: Height adjusts from 6" to 18", ideal for small setups in tight spaces.
- Versatile Mounting: Detachable ¼”-20 screw for mounting cameras, lights, and accessories.
- Durable & Lightweight: Strong steel and aluminum build, weighing just 13oz for easy portability.
- Adjustable Height: From 6" to 18", it’s perfect for small-scale productions or tight spaces.
- Built Tough: Constructed with durable steel and aluminum for strength and longevity.
- Grip Heads & Sliding Leg: Includes two functional grip heads and a sliding leg for stability on uneven surfaces.
- Versatile Mounting: Features a 3/16" receiver and 1/4"-20 adapter, compatible with lights, cameras, and accessories.
- Portable Design: Weighs only 13oz, offering easy transport without compromising functionality.
- Anti-Roll Mounting: The 3/16" mounting point is designed with a flat spot to prevent the rolling of mounted items.
Price: $105
- How You Can Turn a C-Stand Into a DIY YouTube Studio ›
- 3 Things You May Not Know About Setting Up C-Stands ›
- C-Stands 101: How to Use 'Em and How Not to Use 'Em ›
- This Low-Budget Alternative to C-Stands Could Save You Hundreds of Dollars ›
- Watch: How to Maximize the Usable Distance of Your C-Stand ›
- Beginner's Guide to C-Stands: An Essential Film Set Tool ›