Leading the photo and video industry in the “what’s this cute little guy” market, Matthews has some new Pocket C-Stands for your miniature and tabletop projects.

Designed for both photo and video, the latest Matthews 5” C-Stand offers some practical and fun features for this miniature version of the classic C-stand design that we all love and care about.

Let’s look at the new Matthews 5” Pocket C-Stand with 1/4-20 adapter and how it can be used to light your tabletop, miniature, or micro-videography projects.

Matthews 5” Pocket C-Stand While not the first pocket-sized C-stands to be released by Matthews, this latest version is here to offer some updated features for your various needs. The Matthews 5” Pocket C-Stand brings professional-grade support in its compact size and is designed for creative professionals working with small to micro products in small to micro spaces. With a height adjustment from 6" to 18", this miniature stand is ideal for product photography, tabletop shoots, stop-motion animation, and beyond. Plus, this updated design features larger, more user-friendly t-handles which are nicely embossed with the familiar Matthews "M" logo. There’s also a detachable ¼”-20 screw for flexible mounting of cameras, phone holders, mini LED panels, and a variety of accessories. This scaled-down replica of the company’s iconic C-Stand should deliver all the function and durability you'd expect from Matthews, making it the solid addition to any mini-production setup — or perhaps a thoughtful gift for film professionals, photographers, and content creators.