Leading the photo and video industry in the “what’s this cute little guy” market, Matthews has some new Pocket C-Stands for your miniature and tabletop projects.

Designed for both photo and video, the latest Matthews 5” C-Stand offers some practical and fun features for this miniature version of the classic C-stand design that we all love and care about.

Let’s look at the new Matthews 5” Pocket C-Stand with 1/4-20 adapter and how it can be used to light your tabletop, miniature, or micro-videography projects.

Matthews 5” Pocket C-Stand

While not the first pocket-sized C-stands to be released by Matthews, this latest version is here to offer some updated features for your various needs. The Matthews 5” Pocket C-Stand brings professional-grade support in its compact size and is designed for creative professionals working with small to micro products in small to micro spaces.

With a height adjustment from 6" to 18", this miniature stand is ideal for product photography, tabletop shoots, stop-motion animation, and beyond. Plus, this updated design features larger, more user-friendly t-handles which are nicely embossed with the familiar Matthews "M" logo.

There’s also a detachable ¼”-20 screw for flexible mounting of cameras, phone holders, mini LED panels, and a variety of accessories. This scaled-down replica of the company’s iconic C-Stand should deliver all the function and durability you'd expect from Matthews, making it the solid addition to any mini-production setup — or perhaps a thoughtful gift for film professionals, photographers, and content creators.

Price and Availability

These new Pocket C-Stands from Matthews are set to come in either chrome or black colors and should be quite affordable. Plus, you know, they’re just some cute lil’ guys worth throwing on a desk or something.

Here are the key features plus a price and link to purchase:

  • Compact & Adjustable: Height adjusts from 6" to 18", ideal for small setups in tight spaces.
  • Versatile Mounting: Detachable ¼”-20 screw for mounting cameras, lights, and accessories.
  • Durable & Lightweight: Strong steel and aluminum build, weighing just 13oz for easy portability.
  • Adjustable Height: From 6" to 18", it’s perfect for small-scale productions or tight spaces.
  • Built Tough: Constructed with durable steel and aluminum for strength and longevity.
  • Grip Heads & Sliding Leg: Includes two functional grip heads and a sliding leg for stability on uneven surfaces.
  • Versatile Mounting: Features a 3/16" receiver and 1/4"-20 adapter, compatible with lights, cameras, and accessories.
  • Portable Design: Weighs only 13oz, offering easy transport without compromising functionality.
  • Anti-Roll Mounting: The 3/16" mounting point is designed with a flat spot to prevent the rolling of mounted items.

Price: $105

From Your Site Articles
pocket c-standc-standmatthewsmatthews pocket c-stand​matthews 5" pocket c-stand with 14"-20 adapterminiature c-stand
Cinematography & CamerasTopics