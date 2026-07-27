Exciting news for likely a small subset of filmmakers and video shooters, but exciting nonetheless. The company Megadap has announced that it has developed what it calls the world’s first Leica M-to-Canon RF Autofocus Adapters with its new M2RF option, which promises to bring full autofocus functionality.

This is big news for Canon RF shooters looking to expand their lens options beyond their RF lenses and consider Leica, Voigtländer, Zeiss, and other third-party M-mount lenses.

Let’s look at this new Megadap M2RF autofocus adapter and explore what it could have to offer.

The Megadap M2RF Autofocus Adapter So, as explained above, this new adapter allows shooters to use their M-mount lenses on their Canon RF camera bodies, with full autofocus functionality fully unlocked. The adapter is designed to work with Leica, Voigtländer, Zeiss, and other third-party M-mount lenses, which should greatly expand and cinematically diversify the lens options available to Canon shooters. The adapter is also designed to support advanced autofocus functions such as eye detection, AF-C, subject tracking, and Exif data storage. Plus, for those looking for more manual control, the adapter will feature a dedicated AF/MF switch that should make it easy to choose how you work, and macro focus mode is further set to improve the minimum focusing distance.

Price and Availability Credit: Megadap Out and available for preorder now, this new autofocus adapter from Megadap looks quite intriguing, especially for current Canon RF full-frame or Canon RF APS-C camera owners and those who understand the appeal of M-mount lenses. For complete info on specs and pricing, here’s what you need to know below. Leica M Lens to Canon RF-Mount Body

Supports Electronic Communication

Enables Autofocus and Related Functions

Exif Data Storage

Dedicated Macro Focus Mode

AF/MF Switch

Supports Firmware Updates