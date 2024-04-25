With NAB in the distant past we’re left to re-evaluate the mirrorless and cinema camera landscapes in the wake of news from Blackmagic Design and our other favorite camera brands.

It’s easy to forget for a lot of content creators and shooters, the name of the game isn’t bigger and more expensive, but rather smaller and more affordable.

That’s why it’s cool to see some upstart brands trying to push the industry into a more micro-realm, as is the case with Yashica, a company with 75 years of history and products, partnering with another brand called "I’m Back", to launch what they’re calling “the world's smallest and most innovative micro mirrorless camera. “

Let’s take a look at the Micro Mirrorless Yashica - I’m Back, its video recording specs and capabilities, and how you can follow along with its development on their Kickstarter page

Introducing the Micro Mirrorless Yashica - I'm Back As far as silly camera names go, this new micro mirrorless from Yashica and I’m Back takes the top prize already. (As does the company I’m Back, which leaves a lot of questions as to what their other brand name ideas were…) Still, designed for photography lovers looking to travel as easily as possible, and video content creators looking to shoot and record with as little impact as possible, yet still feature interchangeable optics and high-quality photos and video, this might be a product worth exploring for the right parties. Measuring in at just 77 x 50 mm (3 x 1.97 in), the Micro Mirrorless Yashica - I'm Back aims to challenge the norms of traditional photography with its compact and lightweight design. Unlike its bigger, and more expensive, DSLR and mirrorless brothers, this micro mirrorless promises to deliver professional-quality images in a portable package, perfect for capturing life's moments on the go.

A 12-megapixel CMOS Sensor and 4K UHD Video As for its video specs, the Micro Mirrorless Yashica - I'm Back features a 12-megapixel 1/2.33-inch-type IMX117 CMOS sensor developed by Sony, which is set to be capable of 4K UHD video recording at 24 frames per second. The camera will also include three manual-focus lenses at launch, including a wide-angle, a standard, and a telephoto as well as compatibility with other various lenses to ensure that every photo or video shoot is sharp, vibrant, and full of detail. The camera will also include built-in WiFi as well as access to an I’m Back app, which will allow users to effortlessly transfer photos directly to their smartphones for instant sharing on social media platforms without the hassle of removing the micro SD card.