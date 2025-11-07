Jennifer Lawrence wants to give Miss Piggy her close-up.

The Oscar winner recently revealed on The Tonight Show that she's producing a solo Miss Piggy film, marking the beloved Muppet diva's first standalone project since Jim Henson introduced her on The Muppet Show back in 1976.

Lawrence is partnering with Emma Stone on the project, with Tony winner Cole Escola (of Oh, Mary! fame) writing the script.

The concept originated during lockdown, when Lawrence and a friend outside the industry started kicking around ideas. "It was also kind of around cancel culture. It was like both things were kind of happening at once. We were all locked up in our rooms, naughty people were being locked up in prison," Lawrence said.

It led them down a brainstorming path where Miss Piggy appeared in this reality, and what could potentially go wrong.

"It would be so funny if Miss Piggy got cancelled," Lawrence said her friend suggested. She quickly clarified that's not necessarily the plot, but it got the creative "wheels turning."

Miss Piggy has always been a force of nature. She started as a chorus pig in the mid-1970s and gradually muscled her way to center stage, often stealing scenes from Kermit despite him technically being the star. Lawrence described Miss Piggy as a feminist icon.

Lawrence admitted she's "just like, the ideas guy," while Stone is "the Muppet-head" and "a shark." Both actors are planning to appear in the film, she said.

The Muppets recently celebrated their 70th birthday, and Disney+ ordered a refresh of The Muppet Show from Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg's Point Grey Pictures, set to premiere in 2026 with Sabrina Carpenter as a special guest, per Deadline.

Check out the interview here:

