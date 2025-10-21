I’m quite confident that kidnapping me would not be easy, even for a seasoned kidnapper. Okay, even if they did, they won’t be able to keep me hostage for a long time. From sweet-talking my way out of it to actually breaking out of impossible places by turning useless things into actual weapons or tools for escape, consider me trained. Two reasons: I’m extremely sneaky, and I have watched too many survival and escape movies to screw it up.

(PS: This is not an open challenge to come after me, okay? I’m just happily bragging!)

So, if you want to become an exceptional escape artist like yours truly, here’s a list of the greatest escapes in movie history. Trust me when I tell you that I have learned from the best.

Iconic Escapes In Movie History

1. The Usual Suspect (1995)

I’m not a violent person, so this is one of my favorite escapes of all time. Verbal Kint (or should we call him Keyser Söze) talks his way out of prison with brilliant storytelling. The man not only convinces seasoned detectives about the existence of a crime lord but also psychologically scars them with unreal stories of Söze’s violence, turning him into an enigma that even the authorities are fearful of. By shifting the focus from himself, Kint simply prevents the detectives from catching on to the real clues that were lying in plain sight. Ultimately, he is set free due to lack of evidence, as by then, he had shifted all the blame to this unknown entity, Keyser Söze.

2. Cell 211 (2009)

The only thing keeping a prison guard on duty safe is the prison bars (not like they ever have enough bullets or backup to stop the prisoners from breaking free someday). But what if the prisoners somehow break free? Who do you think they’ll attack and kill first?

Daniel Monzón’s Cell 211 follows a prison break, but this time it's a prison guard trapped in a penitentiary amidst a full-blown prison riot. If they recognize Juan as a prison guard, he is dead meat. Left behind all on his own, Juan devises an espionage plan to blend in with the prisoners while secretly searching for an escape route.

3. The Great Escape (1963)

The movie does complete justice to its name, featuring one of the most influential prison break narratives with an enduring legacy. The narrative follows an entire group of POWs who work together to escape the camp, planning every step meticulously, up until the day when they attempt to escape under the cover of night. Although one might not call it a successful escape, considering only half made it out of the camp and only three survived, the journey will leave you overwhelmed with gusto.

4. Escape from Alcatraz (1979)

Don Siegel’s Escape from Alcatraz features one of the most ingenious prison breaks, as three inmates at the most secure prison of its time meticulously carry out elaborate preparations for a prison break. They make elaborate plans over months, quietly executing every stage, tricking guards night after night, until one day, after the lights are out, they make a run for freedom. We never know whether they made it safely across the sea on their DIY raft, but we’re hopeful that they did. After all, they managed to escape a prison that was so far unescapable.

5. Cube (1997)

Imagine waking up at a strange place with a group of strangers and realizing that you are trapped! In this story centered on five strangers who get together to find a way out of this mysterious and deadly cube-shaped maze formed out of innumerable interconnected rooms, director Vincenzo Natali uses the cube as a metaphor for psychological entrapment, capturing their struggles for survival as a philosophical and intellectual journey.

6. The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

Frank Darabont’s The Shawshank Redemption features one of the most iconic prison escapes of all time and is celebrated for its meticulous and elaborate planning. Andy Dufresne plans his escape for over 20 years, as he slowly makes a tunnel through the concrete wall to open up at the main sewer, using a small, inconspicuous rock hammer. His escape is not only a feat of resourcefulness but also a symbol of hope and perseverance, turning him into an inspiration for his fellow inmates left behind at Shawshank and the audience to believe in the power of resilience.

7. Escape Plan (2013)

Ray, a professional prison-security tester (I didn’t even know there was a job like this before this movie!) takes up a new assignment to enter and then break out of a prison to check its security. However, he realizes that he has been double-crossed and tricked into getting trapped inside the world's most secretive and high security prison, with no way out and no contact with the outside world!

Uniting the two most iconic 80s action heroes on screen, Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger, Mikael Håfström’s Escape Plan follows an escape plan that combines cerebral puzzle solving, team work, improvisation, and the alliance of the two very different leads, as they finally break out of their captivity There are moments of humor and drama in this prison escape story alongside all the madness that always reminds me to keep it light even when it all sucks.

8. Heat (1995)

A milestone in crime thrillers, Michael Mann’s HeatHeat, features an iconic escape right at its midpoint. On the day of the heist, as Neil McCauley’s crew is about to leave the bank after completing their task, they are surrounded by the LAPD, led by Detective Vincent Hanna. What follows next is an intense shootout that soon evolves into a city-wide chase, which slowly takes us to the climax of this adrenaline-packed thriller.

9. The Warriors (1979)

This street gang-war story transforms an escape narrative into a gritty, kinetic, night-long journey. After being wrongly accused of murdering a powerful gang leader, the Coney Island street gang, The Warriors, must cross New York City to reach home, as every gang and the police, all over the city, are out trying to hunt them down. Against New York’s treacherous, labyrinthine geography, the gang makes its way to Coney Island, navigating both external threats and conflicting personalities, as they lose members to violence and arrest.

10. Toy Story 3 (2010)

Lee Unkrich’s Toy Story 3 is literally a prison break, only Woody, Buzz, and the gang are trapped inside a nightmarish day care, Sunnyside Daycare. At first, they find the place as bright as its name, but slowly they realize that it is actually a toy prison, ruled by Lotso. As Buzz is reprogrammed as an enforcer, the rest of the gang team up against Lotso and his army to reclaim their freedom and autonomy and save Buzz.

A textbook heist and prison break, where failed attempts, betrayals, and near-captures keep the tension at an all-time high, yet again elevated by layering in themes of belonging, loyalty, loss, and hope. You know Pixar, so you know the drill- keep a tissue box handy.

Which of these movies is your favorite?