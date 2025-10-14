The 1980s often get a lot of flak when it comes to cinema. It was a dirty and industrial era that gave us a lot of diverse titles, but maybe also set Hollywood and art back after the revolutionary 1970s.

Today, I wanted to dig into the best movies of the '80s. I'm not as worldly as I want to be, so I did lean American and Hollywood, but to me, when I think about the films that define the decade, these are it.

Let's dive in.

1. Blade Runner (1982) Ridley Scott solidified that he was a visual master and a science fiction icon with his work on this movie. This movie took science fiction and melded it with noir in the dystopian 2019 Los Angeles. Harrison Ford stars as a "blade runner," a burnt-out detective tasked with hunting down rogue androids and taking their lives. Its philosophical questions about humanity and identity, combined with its groundbreaking special effects, have cemented its status as a cinematic landmark and one of the most important movies ever made.

2. The Shining (1980) I think this is the greatest horror movie ever made. It's got all the scares plus so many tiny details and terrifying performances that make it pop off the screen. Stanley Kubrick's chilling adaptation of Stephen King's novel is a masterclass in tearing apart a character's psyche. Jack Nicholson's unhinged acting as the winter caretaker of the isolated Overlook Hotel is one of the best performances of all time, and Shelley Duvall holds her own against him. There are so many intricate parts of this movie that allow you to love it with every rewatch.

3. Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) Spielberg managed to spend the 80s making some of the best movies of the decade. This is one of my personal favorites. It introduced the world to Indiana Jones; this action-adventure epic is a loving homage to the adventure serial. The movie delivered stunning action, witty dialogue, and cemented Harrison Ford as a movie star.

4. E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) This movie makes me cry every time I watch it. There's a deepness to it that rewards multiple watches and a magic you feel every time. Steven Spielberg's heartwarming tale of a boy who befriends a lost alien became a cultural phenomenon and crushed at the box office. E.T. captured the imaginations of audiences worldwide and remains a benchmark for family-friendly filmmaking with its emotional depth and technical wizardry. It might be the greatest family film ever made.

5. Back to the Future (1985) Just hearing the musical score will bring a smile to your face. This movie is a miracle. It had all the problems in the world while they were shooting, and it turned out perfect. It's the perfect blend of science fiction, comedy, and adventure. Robert Zemeckis deftly directed this film about a teenager accidentally sent 30 years into the past. He meets his parents, his mayor, and sees why his town turned out the way it did. Michael J. Fox's charming performance as Marty McFly and the film's incredible script have made it a timeless favorite.

6. The Empire Strikes Back (1980) This is a lot of people's favorite Star Wars movie. It's darker, more cynical, and treats us to some iconic lines and characters. I loved the Cloud City, Boba Fett, and some of the more exciting set pieces. Irvin Kershner directed George Lucas's script to perfection, and it remains one of the best sequels of all time, too.

7. The Terminator (1984) I think this movie is somehow underrated. Maybe it's because its sequel is better than it, but this was a revolutionary movie. It's a relentless and gritty sci-fi thriller. James Cameron burst onto the scene with this movie. The film's propulsive narrative and groundbreaking practical effects made everyone pay attention. He turned Arnold Schwarzenegger into a cultural icon and made people terrified of his lumbering walk. And the transformation of Sarah Connor from an ordinary waitress to a hardened survivor made it a genre-defining classic with a touching ending.

8. Do the Right Thing (1989) Spike Lee capped off the decade with one of the greatest films ever made. It's an intense and brutal look at humanity and race. It's a provocative examination of a Brooklyn neighborhood on a sweltering summer day. Things are about to fall apart, and everyone there is just waiting for it to boil over. The themes are strong, but so is the filmmaking. This movie has excellent homages, some wonderful cinematography, and put indie cinema on the map.

9. Raging Bull (1980) A movie where you sort of wind up hating the main character, even if you empathize with him as well. Martin Scorsese's stunning black-and-white biopic of boxer Jake LaMotta is a brutal and poetic masterpiece. It takes on religion, brotherhood, and the nature of violence. Robert De Niro's transformative, Oscar-winning performance and Scorsese's direction create an unforgettable portrait of self-destructive rage and jealousy.

10. Die Hard (1988) This is one of the movies I go back to over and over. I have seen it dozens of times, and each time through, I marvel at how much this movie redefined the action genre. The film also established Bruce Willis as a major movie star, and he never looked back. Willis plays an off-duty cop trapped in a skyscraper during a terrorist takeover. And his John McClane became the template for the everyman action hero in every movie that followed. Its thrilling set pieces made it a perennial favorite, especially during the holiday season. It's the ultimate Christmas movie.

Summing It Up The '80s were a weird and interesting time for movies. There were a lot of new voices and new technology, and you could see people experimenting with genre and tone. It was a breakout period for some of the best filmmakers of all time, and planted a lot of seeds that would come to fruition later. These are my top ten, but I bet you have ones you think should be on there. Check out our list of the best '90s movies, too!

Let me know what you think in the comments.