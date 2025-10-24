Looking to find the right lighting solutions for your photo, video, and film projects? Well, then look no further than the versatile (and fun) LED tube lights put out by Nanlite. As part of the company's PavoTube II line, these LED tube lights are on sale and ready to grab for your projects.

For our latest " Deals of the Week " roundup, we try our best to illuminate some of the best savings available for these popular Nanlite LED tube lights, which could be great investments to grab to use in projects now or in the future.

Check out some top options below.

Nanlite PavoTube II 6C RGB LED Tube Light: $62.30

Nanlite PavoTube II 15C RGB LED Tube Light: $272

Nanlite PavoTube II 30C RGB LED Tube Light: $359

You can find more filmmaking deals here.