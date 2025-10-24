Illuminating Some Awesome Deals on These Nanlite LED Tube Lights
For our "Deals of the Week" we highlight some nice savings available on several Nanlite PavoTube II LED tube lights.
True
Oct 24, 2025
Looking to find the right lighting solutions for your photo, video, and film projects? Well, then look no further than the versatile (and fun) LED tube lights put out by Nanlite. As part of the company's PavoTube II line, these LED tube lights are on sale and ready to grab for your projects.
For our latest "Deals of the Week" roundup, we try our best to illuminate some of the best savings available for these popular Nanlite LED tube lights, which could be great investments to grab to use in projects now or in the future.
Check out some top options below.
- Nanlite PavoTube II 6C RGB LED Tube Light: $62.30
- Nanlite PavoTube II 15C RGB LED Tube Light: $272
- Nanlite PavoTube II 30C RGB LED Tube Light: $359
You can find more filmmaking deals here.