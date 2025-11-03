Set to be more powerful, longer-lasting, and smarter than before, Nanlite is following up with a new version of the company’s popular PavoTube II 6C. This new PavoTube II 6CP is a 10” long RGB LED tube light that weighs only 267g, keeps the 25cm T12 size, and is fully compatible with PavoTube II 6C accessories.

Let’s look at how this new 6CP model compares to the previous 6C version, and what new features it brings for your various lighting situations for film, photo, and video projects.





The Nanlite PavoTube II 6CP RGB LED Tube Light As a new option for one of Nanlite’s most popular (and useful) series, this 10" long PavoTube II 6CP RGB LED Tube Light has been developed to provide broad lighting control in a fun, easy, and multifaceted tube-shaped light. When compared to the previous PavoTube II 6C model, this new 6CP version stands out thanks to its Nebula C4 light engine, an upgraded internal battery, and more functionalities. Color temperature can now be adjusted from a wider 2400-12,000K range, and expanded green-magenta control is another relevant addition, as well as quick NFC app connectivity.

Longer Running and Faster Charging Along with the Nebula C4 Light Engine offering up to 164 lux at 3.3', which can be used to achieve complete color control and variable brightness for both video and stills. The PavoTube II 6CP brings 15 lighting effects to fully adapt to fun, creative looks, while 0-100% in 1% increments will help you find the right intensity you need. Additionally, the 6CP's Nebula C4 light engine enables an extended CCT mode that offers a wide 2400-12,000K color temperature range with precise green-magenta adjustments by +/- 150. The light's integrated rechargeable battery has also been improved and now features a higher 3200mAh capacity, delivering longer runtimes and faster recharging when compared to the original PavoTube II 6C. Credit: Nanlite

Price and Availability The Nanlite PavoTube II 6CP RGB LED Tube Light is available for preorder now. Here are the full specs and purchase options. For Photo, Video & Film Production

Output: 164 Lux at 3.3' (5600K)

2400-12,000K CCT; Green-Magenta Control

Nebula C4 Light Engine for Precise Color

Onboard & App Control; NFC Connection

CRI 95 | TLCI 95

15 Effects, 8 Group Effects & 460 Gels

Built-In USB-Rechargeable Battery

T12 Magnetic or 1/4"-20 Mounting

Includes USB-C Cable & Carry Bag