Your Favorite LED Tube Light Is Back With a Major Boost in Power and Durability
A look at the new Nanlite Nebula C4 Full-Color Tube Light, the PavoTube II 6CP, and what it brings as an upgrade to its previous version.
Set to be more powerful, longer-lasting, and smarter than before, Nanlite is following up with a new version of the company’s popular PavoTube II 6C. This new PavoTube II 6CP is a 10” long RGB LED tube light that weighs only 267g, keeps the 25cm T12 size, and is fully compatible with PavoTube II 6C accessories.
Let’s look at how this new 6CP model compares to the previous 6C version, and what new features it brings for your various lighting situations for film, photo, and video projects.
The Nanlite PavoTube II 6CP RGB LED Tube Light
As a new option for one of Nanlite’s most popular (and useful) series, this 10" long PavoTube II 6CP RGB LED Tube Light has been developed to provide broad lighting control in a fun, easy, and multifaceted tube-shaped light.
When compared to the previous PavoTube II 6C model, this new 6CP version stands out thanks to its Nebula C4 light engine, an upgraded internal battery, and more functionalities.
Color temperature can now be adjusted from a wider 2400-12,000K range, and expanded green-magenta control is another relevant addition, as well as quick NFC app connectivity.
Longer Running and Faster Charging
Along with the Nebula C4 Light Engine offering up to 164 lux at 3.3', which can be used to achieve complete color control and variable brightness for both video and stills. The PavoTube II 6CP brings 15 lighting effects to fully adapt to fun, creative looks, while 0-100% in 1% increments will help you find the right intensity you need.
Additionally, the 6CP's Nebula C4 light engine enables an extended CCT mode that offers a wide 2400-12,000K color temperature range with precise green-magenta adjustments by +/- 150.
The light's integrated rechargeable battery has also been improved and now features a higher 3200mAh capacity, delivering longer runtimes and faster recharging when compared to the original PavoTube II 6C.
Credit: Nanlite
Price and Availability
The Nanlite PavoTube II 6CP RGB LED Tube Light is available for preorder now. Here are the full specs and purchase options.
- For Photo, Video & Film Production
- Output: 164 Lux at 3.3' (5600K)
- 2400-12,000K CCT; Green-Magenta Control
- Nebula C4 Light Engine for Precise Color
- Onboard & App Control; NFC Connection
- CRI 95 | TLCI 95
- 15 Effects, 8 Group Effects & 460 Gels
- Built-In USB-Rechargeable Battery
- T12 Magnetic or 1/4"-20 Mounting
- Includes USB-C Cable & Carry Bag
