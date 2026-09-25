The new Nikon Z5 IIC was unveiled yesterday, and while it might not be a top option for those looking for top-end recording specs and features, it could be a popular pick for hybrid shooters and budget-conscious content creators looking to upgrade to mirrorless for the first time.

Affordable yet still capable, the Z5 IIC looks like a versatile, balanced option for aspiring photo and video pros. However, as these potential pros will quickly learn, you’ll need a capable lens to truly unlock what a camera like the Z5 IIC can do for quality imaging.

Let’s look at the NIKKOR Z 24-50mm f/4-6.3, the compact standard zoom offered as the stock lens for the new Z5 IIC, and explore what this versatile zoom can provide that makes it more than just a “stock” lens.

The Nikon NIKKOR Z 24-50mm f/4-6.3 Like the Nikon Z5 IIC, this NIKKOR Z 24-50mm f/4-6.3 lens isn’t a top-of-the-line option for many videographers who have worked with high-end cameras and glass for years. That said, it’s not bottom of the barrel either and can certainly perform in the hands of someone who knows how to use it correctly. The NIKKOR Z 24-50mm f/4-6.3 should ideally stand out for its sleek design and versatile range. Its slim form factor should make it well-suited for walking around and other travel shooting needs. The lens will feature a stepping motor that provides quick, quiet, and precise autofocus, along with full-time manual focus override for both stills and video. It will also feature an optical design that incorporates three aspherical elements and a pair of low-dispersion elements, which should further help control a variety of aberrations for high sharpness and clarity.

Price and Availability Credit: Nikon Overall, while there are, of course, a million lenses you could pair with a camera like the Nikon Z5 IIC, this NIKKOR Z 24-50mm f/4-6.3 should stand out for its compatibility, versatility, and—like the Z5 IIC itself—its price point. Below are the full specs and purchase options for the lens by itself, but when paired with the Z5 IIC, it’s currently available for an additional $300. Still, if you’re interested, check the specs below. Z-Mount Lens/FX Format

Aperture Range: f/4 to f/36

Three Aspherical Elements

Two Extra-Low Dispersion Elements

Super Integrated Coating

Stepping Motor AF System

Retractable Design

Programmable Control Ring

Rounded 7-Blade Diaphragm