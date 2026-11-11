Some big storage news for y’all: the ThunderBay 4 RAID storage solution from OWC has announced that it is expanding its storage capacity to now go up to 128TB and now also features a downstream Thunderbolt 5 port for shuttle SSDs and other devices that you might want to bring to your edit station or add to your editing workflows.

This is a big update for those looking for added capacity and support for advanced video workflows, both for production and post-production. Let’s check it out.

The OWC ThunderBay 4 RAID OWC ThunderBay 4 RAID Credit: OWC Designed now with a Thunderbolt 5 port, this storage option could be a nice option for professional video teams, DIT work, or even photographers and hybrid content creators looking for a huge array of storage options. The ThunderBay 4 RAID is a four-bay solution built atop Thunderbolt 5 which, when all drives are installed, can deliver data speeds up to 1,268MB/s. The ThunderBay 4 will also now support 2.5” SATA SSDs at speeds up to 1,703MB/s, plus add quite a bit of enhanced connectivity with its Thunderbolt 5 connection. This connection can help you connect to other Thunderbolt devices, including fast SSDs for quick edits, renders, or media headed to your colorist.