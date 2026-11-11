The New OWC ThunderBay 4 Adds Thunderbolt 5 Support and Up to 128TB of Capacity
A look at the ThunderBay 4 RAID storage solution from OWC, which can now pair up to 128TB of storage with a downstream Thunderbolt 5 port.
Some big storage news for y’all: the ThunderBay 4 RAID storage solution from OWC has announced that it is expanding its storage capacity to now go up to 128TB and now also features a downstream Thunderbolt 5 port for shuttle SSDs and other devices that you might want to bring to your edit station or add to your editing workflows.
This is a big update for those looking for added capacity and support for advanced video workflows, both for production and post-production. Let’s check it out.
The OWC ThunderBay 4 RAID
OWC ThunderBay 4 RAID
Credit: OWC
Designed now with a Thunderbolt 5 port, this storage option could be a nice option for professional video teams, DIT work, or even photographers and hybrid content creators looking for a huge array of storage options.
The ThunderBay 4 RAID is a four-bay solution built atop Thunderbolt 5 which, when all drives are installed, can deliver data speeds up to 1,268MB/s. The ThunderBay 4 will also now support 2.5” SATA SSDs at speeds up to 1,703MB/s, plus add quite a bit of enhanced connectivity with its Thunderbolt 5 connection.
This connection can help you connect to other Thunderbolt devices, including fast SSDs for quick edits, renders, or media headed to your colorist.
Price and Availability
OWC ThunderBay 4 RAID
Credit: OWC
The other big news here is that the ThunderBay 4 is now available in capacities up to 128TB. (Yes, 128TB, not GB. We’re in a different era now.)
What’s nice about this 128TB configuration is that when you order models with storage installed from the factory, they arrive preconfigured in RAID 5, which lets users keep working even if one drive fails.
The OWC ThunderBay 4 RAID is available for pre-order with pricing starting at $549.99 for the empty enclosure and $1,499.99 for preconfigured systems, with capacity options up to 128TB. You can find more info on the company’s website here.
- OWC Introduces the First Certified Thunderbolt 5 Four-Slot NVMe M.2 SSD Enclosure at NAB 2026 ›
- Want to Get the Most Out of Your External Hard Drives? Here's Something You Should Know ›
- OWC Launches My OWC App to Easily Set Up, Monitor, and Keep Your Gear Up-to-Date ›
- Seamlessly Handle Your Data-Intensive Tasks with the OWC ThunderBlade X8 ›
- G-SPEED Studio Looks Like a Mac Pro & Acts Like a 24TB 4-Bay Thunderbolt RAID Array ›