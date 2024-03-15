Pete Ohs Rethinks How We Make Movies
“Can I make a movie the way I did when I was fifteen?”
Who says making a movie requires expensive equipment, a large crew, and a script? Maybe creating a film can be a creative experiment between a couple of friends who are excited about the uncertainty of the journey that awaits. This was the realization Pete Ohs had when he recognized that the typical approach to filmmaking was not for him.
In today’s episode, No Film School’s GG Hawkins speaks with Pete Ohs, Will Madden, Frank Mosley, and Charles Watson to discuss:
- Finding a location that is narratively inspiring and accessible
- Thinking about the edit while directing
- An extremely unique and collaborative way to develop characters
- Creating a score that is not traditional to other films
- Pete’s unique approach to creating movies
- How Pete keeps the budget so low and why it’s important
- Feeling excited by the challenge of the limited resources you have
- Why the uncertainty of this style of filmmaking is exciting and magical
- Their Slamdance Film Festival experience
- Other festivals and what they love about them
- Starting with what you have available
Mentioned:
Follow Pete on Instagram
Follow Love and Work on Instagram
Follow Frank on Instagram
Follow Will on Instagram
Follow Charles on Instagram
Side Walk Film Festival in Alabama
Overlook Film Fesitval
American Film Festival in Poland
Pete Ohs
Pete Ohs is a multi-hyphenate filmmaker. He directs-produces-writes-shoots-edits feature films. In 2017, he made "Everything Beautiful is Far Away", a sci-fi fable starring Julia Garner and a robothead. Most recently in 2022, he made the deadpan horror-satire "Jethica" which premiered at SXSW and the BUSAN International Film Festival.
Filmography:
Jethica (2022)
Youngstown (2021)
Everything Beautiful is Far Away (2017)
Stephanie Hunt
Stephanie Hunt is an actor and a musician. Her career started on the beloved television series Friday Night Lights. She has also appeared in Glee, Californication, and Parenthood. She toured the world with Megan Mullally in their performance art vaudevillian band Nancy and Beth. She now performs under the moniker Buffalo Hunt. In 2019, Pete directed and Stephanie acted and co-wrote the witness protection comedy YOUNGSTOWN.
Selected Filmography:
Youngstown (2021)
Californication (2011)
Friday Night Lights (2006)
Will Madden
Known for his darkly comedic leading roles in the horror/comedy feature films The Wolf of Snow Hollow (Orion Classics) 15 Cameras (sequel to the cult classic 13 Cameras franchise), and Mean Spirited, Will Madden is an American actor whose films have premiered at Sundance, South by Southwest, and festivals around the world.
His leading role in the Sundance 2020 feature film Beast Beast (executive produced by Alec Baldwin) was well received and introduced him to many future collaborators in the independent industry.
Will's co-writing and acting collaboration with filmmaker Pete Ohs including the SXSW 2022 film Jethica garnered positive reviews in The New York Times, LA Times, The New Yorker, The Guardian, and many other film and newspaper publications.
Selected Filmography:
Jethica (2022)
Beast Beast (2020)
The Wolf of Snow Hollow (2020)
Frank Mosley
Frank Mosley is an actor and filmmaker from Texas now living in Los Angeles. He is an alumnus of the 2015 Berlinale Talents, the 2017 NYFF Artist Academy at Lincoln Center, and Black Factory Cinema’s 2016 Auteur Workshop led by Abbas Kiarostami in San Antonio de los Banos, Cuba. He also participated as an actor in the 2016 Austin Film Society Artist Intensive under the direction of Charles Burnett. His starring work opposite Lily Gladstone and Krisha Fairchild in Freeland (SXSW, SFFILM 2020, MUBI) was called "excellent... compellingly slippery" (The Hollywood Reporter) and that he’s “a dependably fantastic American indie mainstay" (Filmmaker Magazine).
Selected Filmography:
Quantum Cowboys (2022)
Freeland (2020)
Chained for Life (2018)
Subscribe to the No Film School Podcast on:podcast@nofilmschool.com.
Listen to more episodes of the No Film School podcast right here:
This episode of The No Film School Podcast was produced by GG Hawkins.