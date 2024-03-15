Who says making a movie requires expensive equipment, a large crew, and a script? Maybe creating a film can be a creative experiment between a couple of friends who are excited about the uncertainty of the journey that awaits. This was the realization Pete Ohs had when he recognized that the typical approach to filmmaking was not for him.

In today’s episode, No Film School’s GG Hawkins speaks with Pete Ohs, Will Madden, Frank Mosley, and Charles Watson to discuss:

Finding a location that is narratively inspiring and accessible

Thinking about the edit while directing

An extremely unique and collaborative way to develop characters

Creating a score that is not traditional to other films

Pete’s unique approach to creating movies

How Pete keeps the budget so low and why it’s important

Feeling excited by the challenge of the limited resources you have

Why the uncertainty of this style of filmmaking is exciting and magical

Their Slamdance Film Festival experience

Other festivals and what they love about them

Starting with what you have available

Subscribe to the No Film School Podcast on: Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Google Get your question answered on the podcast by emailing Get your question answered on the podcast by emailing podcast@nofilmschool.com

Listen to more episodes of the No Film School podcast right here: