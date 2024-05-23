Is it ethical to encourage people to pursue a career in film when there are such high levels of unemployment in the industry? The Art Directors Guild certainly doesn’t think so which has led the union to pause their annual training program this year.

In today’s episode, No Film School’s Charles Haine, GG Hawkins, and Jason Hellerman discuss: The ADG announcement to suspend the Production Design Initiative program

Being cautious when admitting students to film school

Why we think the ADG made a reasonable decision

Why you should file for unemployment between jobs

How LA and New York feel like smaller markets right now

Seeing where you can fit into the system

Accepting the opportunities that already exist

The benefits of having multiple revenue streams as a filmmaker

