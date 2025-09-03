When I started working in Los Angeles, I started as a PA on film and commercials sets, and then worked as an assistant, and now, somehow, I'm a writer.

But I really liked my days as a set PA, running around, closing roads, carrying coffees, and just being enveloped by making movies and TV in Hollywood.

Today, I wanted to put together a glossary that every young PA can use to learn the terms they'll hear on film sets and fit in with everyone.

Let's dive in.

The Production Assistant Glossary

We broke this down into various sections to help make your first film set experience a little smoother. The more relaxed you get as a PA, the more you can move up the ladder and get other jobs.

But this is a great place to start.

Walkie Talkie Lingo

Before diving into the full glossary, you must master the walkie-talkie. It's your primary communication tool.

  • "Copy": "I understand."
  • "What's your 20?": "Where are you?"
  • "Go for [Your Name]": "I'm here and listening. Go ahead." (Used when you hear your name called).
  • "Stand by": "I hear you, but I'm busy. Please wait."
  • "10-1" or "Flying In": "I need to use the restroom."
  • "Going off walkie": "I'm taking off my earpiece and won't be able to hear radio traffic." (Only do this with permission!).
  • "Keying the mic": Accidentally pressing the "talk" button, transmitting background noise. Avoid this!

The A-Z Glossary for PAs

A

  • 1st AD (First Assistant Director): The AD runs on-set operations and scheduling. They are your boss on set.
  • 1st AC (First Assistant Camera): The "Focus Puller." This person is responsible for keeping the camera's focus sharp. Do not stand in their line of sight to the actors.
  • 2nd AD (Second Assistant Director): Helps the 1st AD. Creates the call sheet and schedules actors. Often manages the PAs.
  • 2nd AC (Second Assistant Camera): Operates the slate (clapperboard), loads media, and maintains camera paperwork.
  • Abby Singer: The second-to-last shot of the day. Named after a production manager who famously called it early.
  • ADR (Automated Dialogue Replacement): Re-recording actor dialogue in a studio to replace unusable on-set audio.
  • Apple Box: A wooden box used by grips to prop up or elevate equipment, furniture, and even people. They come in standard sizes: Full, Half, Quarter, and Pancake (or Eighth).
  • Art Director: Works under the Production Designer to execute the look of the set.

B

  • Background (or Extras): The non-speaking performers in a scene. PAs are often tasked with wrangling background actors.
  • Backlight: A light that hits an actor or object from behind, separating them from the background.
  • Barn Doors: The metal flaps on the front of a light that are used to shape the light beam.
  • Basecamp: The central hub for a production, where the trailers, catering, and various department trucks are located.
  • Best Boy: The chief assistant to either the Gaffer (Best Boy Electric) or the Key Grip (Best Boy Grip).
  • Blocking: The process of rehearsing the actors' movements and the camera's position for a scene.
  • Boom Operator: The crew member who holds the microphone on a long pole (the "boom").
  • Bounce Board: A large white card or board used to reflect light, typically to act as a soft fill light.

C

  • Call Sheet: The daily schedule and contact list for the entire production. This is the most important document of the day.
  • Camera Operator: The person who physically controls the camera during a take.
  • C-47: A wooden clothespin. Used by grips and electrics to attach gels to lights or for a million other things.
  • C-Stand (Century Stand): A heavy-duty metal stand used to hold flags, scrims, and other equipment. (Watch out for these; they can be dangerous if not handled properly.)
  • Checking the Gate: The 1st AC's final check of the camera's aperture for any dust or debris that could ruin a shot. Done after a particularly important take or series of takes.
  • Company Move: When the entire production packs up and moves to a new location.
  • Coverage: The collection of different shots (angles, sizes) filmed for a single scene to be used in editing.
  • Crafty (Craft Services): The snack and drink table, available to the crew all day. A PA is often assigned to help manage it.
  • Crane Shot: A shot achieved by mounting the camera on a large crane to get high-angle, sweeping movements.
  • CTB (Color Temperature Blue): A blue gel placed over a light to make it match the cooler temperature of daylight.
  • CTO (Color Temperature Orange): An orange gel placed over a light to make it match the warmer temperature of tungsten indoor lights.
  • Close-Up (CU): A shot that tightly frames a person or object.

D

  • Dailies (or Rushes): The raw, unedited footage from the previous day's shoot.
  • Day Player: An actor or crew member hired for a single day.
  • Deal Memo: A contract outlining the terms of employment for cast and crew.
  • DGA (Directors Guild of America): The union for directors and members of the directing team (including ADs).
  • Diffusion: A translucent material placed in front of a light source to soften its quality.
  • DIT (Digital Imaging Technician): The crew member responsible for managing and backing up all the digital data from the camera.
  • Dolly: A cart with wheels that the camera is mounted on, used to create smooth, horizontal camera movements.
  • Dolly Grip: The grip in charge of operating the dolly.
  • DP / DoP (Director of Photography): Also called the Cinematographer. The head of the camera and lighting departments, responsible for the visual style of the film.

E

  • Establishing Shot: A wide shot at the beginning of a scene that shows the location and setting.
  • Eyeline: The specific direction an actor is looking in a shot. It's crucial for continuity.

F

  • Fill Light: A light used to fill in the shadows created by the Key Light.
  • Fire Watch: When a PA is assigned to watch the set and equipment during lunch break to ensure nothing is stolen or damaged.
  • First Team: The principal actors. When the AD calls for "First Team," it means they are needed on set for the shot.
  • Flag: A black fabric panel on a metal frame used by grips to block light and create shadows.
  • Focal Length: The distance (in mm) between the lens's optical center and the camera's sensor. It determines the field of view (wide vs. telephoto).
  • Foley: The art of creating sound effects in post-production that are synchronized with the images on screen (e.g., footsteps, rustling clothes).

G

  • Gaffer: The head of the electrical department, responsible for designing and executing the lighting plan.
  • Gel: A colored plastic sheet placed in front of a light to change its color.
  • Genny (Generator): The portable generator that provides power for the production on location.
  • Grip: A crew member responsible for rigging and setting up non-electrical equipment on set.

H

  • Hero Prop: A specific prop that is central to the story and often handled by the main actors.
  • Holding: The area where background actors wait between scenes.
  • Hot Points: A warning shouted when carrying something long and dangerous (like a C-stand or lumber) through the set.
  • Hot Set: A set that is currently in use or has been prepared for shooting. Never touch or move anything on a hot set.

I

  • IATSE (International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees): The union that represents most of the below-the-line crew members.
  • Insert Shot: A close-up shot of an object or detail, often used to emphasize something important.

J

  • Jib: A camera crane with a counterweight system that allows for smooth, sweeping camera movements.

K

  • Key Grip: The head of the grip department.
  • Key Light: The main and most powerful light source in a scene.

L

  • Last Looks: The final chance for hair, makeup, and wardrobe to touch up the actors before the camera rolls.
  • Lavalier Mic (Lav): A small microphone that can be clipped onto an actor's clothing.
  • Lens: The optical element of the camera that focuses light onto the sensor.
  • Lock It Up: A command from the 1st AD telling PAs to secure the set and prevent anyone from walking into the shot. This is a crucial PA duty.

M

  • Martini Shot: The final shot of the day.
  • Master Shot: A wide shot that captures the entire scene from start to finish. All the other coverage is cut into it.
  • MOS (Mit Out Sound): A shot filmed without sound. The term is rumored to have come from a German director who would say "mit out sound."
  • MOW (Movie of the Week): A feature-length film made for television.

N

  • ND Filter (Neutral Density): A filter placed on the lens that reduces the amount of light entering the camera without affecting the color.

O

  • On the Move: The call to announce that the entire production is moving to the next set or location.

P

  • PA (Production Assistant): An entry-level crew member who does a little bit of everything. The backbone of the production!
  • Per Diem: A daily allowance paid to crew members for living expenses when shooting on location.
  • Picture's Up!: The warning shouted right before the camera starts rolling to let everyone know filming is about to begin.
  • Prime Lens: A lens with a fixed focal length (it cannot zoom).
  • Prop: Any object that an actor handles or uses in a scene.
  • Prop Master: The head of the props department.

R

  • Rolling: The camera is recording. Be silent.
  • Room Tone: The ambient sound of a location, recorded without any dialogue. It's used in post-production to smooth out the audio track.

S

  • SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists): The union representing actors and other performers.
  • Scene: A unit of action that takes place in a single location and time.
  • Script Supervisor: The crew member who tracks continuity, dialogue, and camera coverage to ensure it will all cut together in post-production. Also known as the "Scripty."
  • Second Team: The stand-ins for the principal actors. They are used on set while the crew sets up lighting and camera angles.
  • Sides: Small, printed copies of the scenes being shot that day. PAs are often responsible for distributing these.
  • Silk: A large piece of diffusion fabric used to create a very soft light source.
  • Slate (or Clapper): The board used to mark the beginning of each take with the scene, shot, and take number. The "clap" provides a sync point for audio and video.
  • Sound Speed: The call from the sound mixer confirming that their equipment is recording.
  • Speed: The response from the camera operator confirming the camera is recording. This is the cue for the director to call "Action!"
  • Stand-in: A person with similar height, hair, and skin tone to a principal actor who "stands in" for them during lighting setups.
  • Sticks: Another name for the camera tripod.
  • Stinger: An extension cord on a film set.
  • Swing Gang: A group of crew members in the art department who build and take down sets.

T

  • Take: A single, continuous recording of a shot. A scene might require multiple "takes."
  • Tail Slate: Slating a shot at the end instead of the beginning. The slate is held upside down to signify this.
  • Turnaround: The minimum number of hours of rest contractually required for cast and crew between wrap and the next day's call time (usually 10 or 12 hours).

V

  • Video Village: The area on set where the director and other key personnel watch the live feed from the camera on monitors.

W

  • Walk and Talk: A scene where two or more characters are walking while having a conversation.
  • Wild Sound: Audio that is recorded on set without any accompanying video.
  • Wrap: The end of the shooting day.
  • Wrangler: A person hired to manage a specific element on set, such as animals (Animal Wrangler) or vehicles (Car Wrangler).

Z

  • Zoom Lens: A lens with a variable focal length, allowing the operator to change the field of view without moving the camera.

