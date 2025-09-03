When I started working in Los Angeles, I started as a PA on film and commercials sets, and then worked as an assistant, and now, somehow, I'm a writer.

But I really liked my days as a set PA, running around, closing roads, carrying coffees, and just being enveloped by making movies and TV in Hollywood.

Today, I wanted to put together a glossary that every young PA can use to learn the terms they'll hear on film sets and fit in with everyone.

Let's dive in.

The Production Assistant Glossary 'One Upon a Time in Hollywood' CREDIT: Sony We broke this down into various sections to help make your first film set experience a little smoother. The more relaxed you get as a PA, the more you can move up the ladder and get other jobs. But this is a great place to start. Walkie Talkie Lingo Before diving into the full glossary, you must master the walkie-talkie. It's your primary communication tool. "Copy" : "I understand."

: "I understand." "What's your 20?" : "Where are you?"

: "Where are you?" "Go for [Your Name]" : "I'm here and listening. Go ahead." (Used when you hear your name called).

: "I'm here and listening. Go ahead." (Used when you hear your name called). "Stand by" : "I hear you, but I'm busy. Please wait."

: "I hear you, but I'm busy. Please wait." "10-1" or "Flying In" : "I need to use the restroom."

: "I need to use the restroom." "Going off walkie" : "I'm taking off my earpiece and won't be able to hear radio traffic." (Only do this with permission!).

: "I'm taking off my earpiece and won't be able to hear radio traffic." (Only do this with permission!). "Keying the mic": Accidentally pressing the "talk" button, transmitting background noise. Avoid this! The A-Z Glossary for PAs A 1st AD (First Assistant Director) : The AD runs on-set operations and scheduling. They are your boss on set.

: The AD runs on-set operations and scheduling. They are your boss on set. 1st AC (First Assistant Camera) : The "Focus Puller." This person is responsible for keeping the camera's focus sharp. Do not stand in their line of sight to the actors.

: The "Focus Puller." This person is responsible for keeping the camera's focus sharp. Do not stand in their line of sight to the actors. 2nd AD (Second Assistant Director) : Helps the 1st AD. Creates the call sheet and schedules actors. Often manages the PAs.

: Helps the 1st AD. Creates the call sheet and schedules actors. Often manages the PAs. 2nd AC (Second Assistant Camera) : Operates the slate (clapperboard), loads media, and maintains camera paperwork.

: Operates the slate (clapperboard), loads media, and maintains camera paperwork. Abby Singer : The second-to-last shot of the day. Named after a production manager who famously called it early.

: The second-to-last shot of the day. Named after a production manager who famously called it early. ADR (Automated Dialogue Replacement) : Re-recording actor dialogue in a studio to replace unusable on-set audio.

: Re-recording actor dialogue in a studio to replace unusable on-set audio. Apple Box : A wooden box used by grips to prop up or elevate equipment, furniture, and even people. They come in standard sizes: Full , Half , Quarter , and Pancake (or Eighth).

: A wooden box used by grips to prop up or elevate equipment, furniture, and even people. They come in standard sizes: , , , and (or Eighth). Art Director: Works under the Production Designer to execute the look of the set. B Background (or Extras) : The non-speaking performers in a scene. PAs are often tasked with wrangling background actors.

: The non-speaking performers in a scene. PAs are often tasked with wrangling background actors. Backlight : A light that hits an actor or object from behind, separating them from the background.

: A light that hits an actor or object from behind, separating them from the background. Barn Doors : The metal flaps on the front of a light that are used to shape the light beam.

: The metal flaps on the front of a light that are used to shape the light beam. Basecamp : The central hub for a production, where the trailers, catering, and various department trucks are located.

: The central hub for a production, where the trailers, catering, and various department trucks are located. Best Boy : The chief assistant to either the Gaffer (Best Boy Electric) or the Key Grip (Best Boy Grip).

: The chief assistant to either the Gaffer (Best Boy Electric) or the Key Grip (Best Boy Grip). Blocking : The process of rehearsing the actors' movements and the camera's position for a scene.

: The process of rehearsing the actors' movements and the camera's position for a scene. Boom Operator : The crew member who holds the microphone on a long pole (the "boom").

: The crew member who holds the microphone on a long pole (the "boom"). Bounce Board: A large white card or board used to reflect light, typically to act as a soft fill light. C Call Sheet : The daily schedule and contact list for the entire production. This is the most important document of the day.

: The daily schedule and contact list for the entire production. Camera Operator : The person who physically controls the camera during a take.

: The person who physically controls the camera during a take. C-47 : A wooden clothespin. Used by grips and electrics to attach gels to lights or for a million other things.

: A wooden clothespin. Used by grips and electrics to attach gels to lights or for a million other things. C-Stand (Century Stand) : A heavy-duty metal stand used to hold flags, scrims, and other equipment. (Watch out for these; they can be dangerous if not handled properly.)

: A heavy-duty metal stand used to hold flags, scrims, and other equipment. (Watch out for these; they can be dangerous if not handled properly.) Checking the Gate : The 1st AC's final check of the camera's aperture for any dust or debris that could ruin a shot. Done after a particularly important take or series of takes.

: The 1st AC's final check of the camera's aperture for any dust or debris that could ruin a shot. Done after a particularly important take or series of takes. Company Move : When the entire production packs up and moves to a new location.

: When the entire production packs up and moves to a new location. Coverage : The collection of different shots (angles, sizes) filmed for a single scene to be used in editing.

: The collection of different shots (angles, sizes) filmed for a single scene to be used in editing. Crafty (Craft Services) : The snack and drink table, available to the crew all day. A PA is often assigned to help manage it.

: The snack and drink table, available to the crew all day. A PA is often assigned to help manage it. Crane Shot : A shot achieved by mounting the camera on a large crane to get high-angle, sweeping movements.

: A shot achieved by mounting the camera on a large crane to get high-angle, sweeping movements. CTB (Color Temperature Blue) : A blue gel placed over a light to make it match the cooler temperature of daylight.

: A blue gel placed over a light to make it match the cooler temperature of daylight. CTO (Color Temperature Orange) : An orange gel placed over a light to make it match the warmer temperature of tungsten indoor lights.

: An orange gel placed over a light to make it match the warmer temperature of tungsten indoor lights. Close-Up (CU): A shot that tightly frames a person or object. D Dailies (or Rushes) : The raw, unedited footage from the previous day's shoot.

: The raw, unedited footage from the previous day's shoot. Day Player : An actor or crew member hired for a single day.

: An actor or crew member hired for a single day. Deal Memo : A contract outlining the terms of employment for cast and crew.

: A contract outlining the terms of employment for cast and crew. DGA (Directors Guild of America) : The union for directors and members of the directing team (including ADs).

: The union for directors and members of the directing team (including ADs). Diffusion : A translucent material placed in front of a light source to soften its quality.

: A translucent material placed in front of a light source to soften its quality. DIT (Digital Imaging Technician) : The crew member responsible for managing and backing up all the digital data from the camera.

: The crew member responsible for managing and backing up all the digital data from the camera. Dolly : A cart with wheels that the camera is mounted on, used to create smooth, horizontal camera movements.

: A cart with wheels that the camera is mounted on, used to create smooth, horizontal camera movements. Dolly Grip : The grip in charge of operating the dolly.

: The grip in charge of operating the dolly. DP / DoP (Director of Photography): Also called the Cinematographer. The head of the camera and lighting departments, responsible for the visual style of the film. E Establishing Shot : A wide shot at the beginning of a scene that shows the location and setting.

: A wide shot at the beginning of a scene that shows the location and setting. Eyeline: The specific direction an actor is looking in a shot. It's crucial for continuity. F Fill Light : A light used to fill in the shadows created by the Key Light.

: A light used to fill in the shadows created by the Key Light. Fire Watch : When a PA is assigned to watch the set and equipment during lunch break to ensure nothing is stolen or damaged.

: When a PA is assigned to watch the set and equipment during lunch break to ensure nothing is stolen or damaged. First Team : The principal actors. When the AD calls for "First Team," it means they are needed on set for the shot.

: The principal actors. When the AD calls for "First Team," it means they are needed on set for the shot. Flag : A black fabric panel on a metal frame used by grips to block light and create shadows.

: A black fabric panel on a metal frame used by grips to block light and create shadows. Focal Length : The distance (in mm) between the lens's optical center and the camera's sensor. It determines the field of view (wide vs. telephoto).

: The distance (in mm) between the lens's optical center and the camera's sensor. It determines the field of view (wide vs. telephoto). Foley: The art of creating sound effects in post-production that are synchronized with the images on screen (e.g., footsteps, rustling clothes). G Gaffer : The head of the electrical department, responsible for designing and executing the lighting plan.

: The head of the electrical department, responsible for designing and executing the lighting plan. Gel : A colored plastic sheet placed in front of a light to change its color.

: A colored plastic sheet placed in front of a light to change its color. Genny (Generator) : The portable generator that provides power for the production on location.

: The portable generator that provides power for the production on location. Grip: A crew member responsible for rigging and setting up non-electrical equipment on set. H Hero Prop : A specific prop that is central to the story and often handled by the main actors.

: A specific prop that is central to the story and often handled by the main actors. Holding : The area where background actors wait between scenes.

: The area where background actors wait between scenes. Hot Points : A warning shouted when carrying something long and dangerous (like a C-stand or lumber) through the set.

: A warning shouted when carrying something long and dangerous (like a C-stand or lumber) through the set. Hot Set: A set that is currently in use or has been prepared for shooting. Never touch or move anything on a hot set. I IATSE (International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees) : The union that represents most of the below-the-line crew members.

: The union that represents most of the below-the-line crew members. Insert Shot: A close-up shot of an object or detail, often used to emphasize something important. J Jib: A camera crane with a counterweight system that allows for smooth, sweeping camera movements. K Key Grip : The head of the grip department.

: The head of the grip department. Key Light: The main and most powerful light source in a scene. L Last Looks : The final chance for hair, makeup, and wardrobe to touch up the actors before the camera rolls.

: The final chance for hair, makeup, and wardrobe to touch up the actors before the camera rolls. Lavalier Mic (Lav) : A small microphone that can be clipped onto an actor's clothing.

: A small microphone that can be clipped onto an actor's clothing. Lens : The optical element of the camera that focuses light onto the sensor.

: The optical element of the camera that focuses light onto the sensor. Lock It Up: A command from the 1st AD telling PAs to secure the set and prevent anyone from walking into the shot. This is a crucial PA duty. M Martini Shot : The final shot of the day.

: The final shot of the day. Master Shot : A wide shot that captures the entire scene from start to finish. All the other coverage is cut into it.

: A wide shot that captures the entire scene from start to finish. All the other coverage is cut into it. MOS (Mit Out Sound) : A shot filmed without sound. The term is rumored to have come from a German director who would say "mit out sound."

: A shot filmed without sound. The term is rumored to have come from a German director who would say "mit out sound." MOW (Movie of the Week): A feature-length film made for television. N ND Filter (Neutral Density): A filter placed on the lens that reduces the amount of light entering the camera without affecting the color. O On the Move: The call to announce that the entire production is moving to the next set or location. P PA (Production Assistant) : An entry-level crew member who does a little bit of everything. The backbone of the production!

: An entry-level crew member who does a little bit of everything. The backbone of the production! Per Diem : A daily allowance paid to crew members for living expenses when shooting on location.

: A daily allowance paid to crew members for living expenses when shooting on location. Picture's Up! : The warning shouted right before the camera starts rolling to let everyone know filming is about to begin.

: The warning shouted right before the camera starts rolling to let everyone know filming is about to begin. Prime Lens : A lens with a fixed focal length (it cannot zoom).

: A lens with a fixed focal length (it cannot zoom). Prop : Any object that an actor handles or uses in a scene.

: Any object that an actor handles or uses in a scene. Prop Master: The head of the props department. R Rolling : The camera is recording. Be silent.

: The camera is recording. Be silent. Room Tone: The ambient sound of a location, recorded without any dialogue. It's used in post-production to smooth out the audio track. S SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) : The union representing actors and other performers.

: The union representing actors and other performers. Scene : A unit of action that takes place in a single location and time.

: A unit of action that takes place in a single location and time. Script Supervisor : The crew member who tracks continuity, dialogue, and camera coverage to ensure it will all cut together in post-production. Also known as the "Scripty."

: The crew member who tracks continuity, dialogue, and camera coverage to ensure it will all cut together in post-production. Also known as the "Scripty." Second Team : The stand-ins for the principal actors. They are used on set while the crew sets up lighting and camera angles.

: The stand-ins for the principal actors. They are used on set while the crew sets up lighting and camera angles. Sides : Small, printed copies of the scenes being shot that day. PAs are often responsible for distributing these.

: Small, printed copies of the scenes being shot that day. PAs are often responsible for distributing these. Silk : A large piece of diffusion fabric used to create a very soft light source.

: A large piece of diffusion fabric used to create a very soft light source. Slate (or Clapper) : The board used to mark the beginning of each take with the scene, shot, and take number. The "clap" provides a sync point for audio and video.

: The board used to mark the beginning of each take with the scene, shot, and take number. The "clap" provides a sync point for audio and video. Sound Speed : The call from the sound mixer confirming that their equipment is recording.

: The call from the sound mixer confirming that their equipment is recording. Speed : The response from the camera operator confirming the camera is recording. This is the cue for the director to call "Action!"

: The response from the camera operator confirming the camera is recording. This is the cue for the director to call "Action!" Stand-in : A person with similar height, hair, and skin tone to a principal actor who "stands in" for them during lighting setups.

: A person with similar height, hair, and skin tone to a principal actor who "stands in" for them during lighting setups. Sticks : Another name for the camera tripod.

: Another name for the camera tripod. Stinger : An extension cord on a film set.

: An extension cord on a film set. Swing Gang: A group of crew members in the art department who build and take down sets. T Take : A single, continuous recording of a shot. A scene might require multiple "takes."

: A single, continuous recording of a shot. A scene might require multiple "takes." Tail Slate : Slating a shot at the end instead of the beginning. The slate is held upside down to signify this.

: Slating a shot at the end instead of the beginning. The slate is held upside down to signify this. Turnaround: The minimum number of hours of rest contractually required for cast and crew between wrap and the next day's call time (usually 10 or 12 hours). V Video Village: The area on set where the director and other key personnel watch the live feed from the camera on monitors. W Walk and Talk : A scene where two or more characters are walking while having a conversation.

: A scene where two or more characters are walking while having a conversation. Wild Sound : Audio that is recorded on set without any accompanying video.

: Audio that is recorded on set without any accompanying video. Wrap : The end of the shooting day.

: The end of the shooting day. Wrangler: A person hired to manage a specific element on set, such as animals (Animal Wrangler) or vehicles (Car Wrangler). Z Zoom Lens: A lens with a variable focal length, allowing the operator to change the field of view without moving the camera.

