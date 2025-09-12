Spoof movies have been having a moment lately. After years of watching the genre mostly disappear, audiences got a reminder of what they'd been missing with The Naked Gun reboot starring Liam Neeson this summer.

Now the Wayans brothers are ready to return to the genre with Scary Movie 6. The upcoming sixth installment, set to hit theaters in June 2026, will see the return of Anna Faris and Regina Hall.

The return of Marlon, Shawn, and Keenen Ivory Wayans to the franchise is exciting for horror comedy fans. The early films were fun. I even have a print from one film with a favorite quote: "Cindy, this is a skeleton, this is bones! Would you run from Callista Flockheart?"

If we can get more gems like that, I'm game.

Speaking with ComicBook.com, Marlon Wayans revealed which contemporary horror movies are on their radar.



"I'm just a fan of the whole genre, man," he said.



The franchise has always thrived on taking the most popular horror films of the moment. Here are the seven films Wayans specifically mentioned that could get the spoof treatment.

I Know What You Did Last Summer

- YouTube www.youtube.com

The fourth installment in the franchise was released in July 2025. This legacy sequel follows five friends who cause a deadly car accident and cover it up, and then are stalked by a familiar killer a year later. The film stars Madelyn Cline, Chase Sui Wonders, and Jonah Hauer-King, with Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. reprising their roles from the original films. The story takes place 27 years after the events of the second film.

The film's reliance on characters making increasingly poor decisions and the killer's melodramatic methods of revenge offer plenty of comedic opportunities. The franchise has always been built on taking serious horror tropes to absurd extremes, making it ideal material for the Wayans brothers' brand of humor.

Scream

- YouTube www.youtube.com

The long-running meta-horror franchise has continued with recent sequels that blend nostalgia with modern horror. These films follow new characters while bringing back legacy cast members, and although the franchise is a bit on the rocks currently, the newer films were fun entries.

It was teased way back in 2024 that Ghostface would return to Scary Movie, with actor Dave Sheridan saying in a video, "The only thing I can 100% tell you is that Ghostface will return for Scary Movie 6."

The meta-nature of Scream and its tendency to explain horror movie tropes make it a natural fit for parody, especially given how the franchise continues to reinvent itself.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

This psychological horror film stars Sophie Thatcher and Chloe East as Mormon missionaries who visit the odd Mr. Reed (Hugh Grant) to proselytize. What starts as a theological discussion quickly turns sinister as Grant's character reveals his true intentions in a possibly supernatural game of cat and mouse.

Hugh Grant's against-type performance offers rich comedic potential for another well-known actor to play a villain in the spoof. The film's heavy dialogue and philosophical debates provide plenty of material for the Wayans brothers to subvert.

Longlegs

- YouTube www.youtube.com

This horror thriller follows an FBI agent in the 1990s who is tasked with tracking down a serial killer responsible for murdering multiple families throughout Oregon. Starring Maika Monroe as the agent and Nicolas Cage as the off-kilter killer, this was a favorite of mine last year.

It's fairly certain we'll get a comedic take on the killer in the spoof, but the team could even tackle Neon's marketing tactics. The film's blend of procedural and occultism offers an opportunity to lampoon multiple genres.

Get Out

- YouTube youtu.be

Jordan Peele's breakthrough horror film follows a young Black man who visits his white girlfriend's family, only to discover a conspiracy. The film became a cultural phenomenon, earning an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay.

I could see the Wayans turning up this film's social commentary to 11 and making the characters even more ridiculous.

Nope

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Peele's third directorial effort centers on siblings who attempt to capture evidence of a UFO terrorizing their ranch. The film blends science fiction with horror and also provides commentary on exploitation and entertainment.

Hopefully, Scary Movie will allow Jean Jacket to appear on screen once again. Maybe even wearing a giant jean jacket.

Sinners

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Sinners stars Michael B. Jordan in dual roles as twin brothers who return to their hometown, where they become the targets of a vampire coven. Directed by Ryan Coogler, the film features blues music and a rich setting in Depression-era America.

Jordan's dual role as twins provides built-in opportunities for mistaken identity comedy. Scary Movie could also play with the music elements here.

What are you hoping to see in the new Scary Movie?