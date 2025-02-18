The movie I keep going back to over and over again from this year's award cycle is The Brutalist. It's such an epic that it feels like there are a million lessons locked inside its vaults.

Today, I want to focus on three of them that deeply affected me and that I am using to keep myself on the storytelling track now.

Let's dive in.

- YouTube www.youtube.com





1. Character Drives Narrative I have these words on a Post-it note hanging over my desk. The better and deeper the character, the better the narrative you can tell. There are so many layers in this movie. László Tóth, is complex and flawed. He's a Holocaust survivor, an immigrant, and a visionary architect struggling with his past and his new reality. He has an ego, a deep anger, and an addiction. All these things drive the narrative. So try to focus on creating compelling and multi-dimensional characters who feel real and lived-in. Give us motivations, flaws, desires, and goals that can feel palpable. Audiences connect with characters they understand, even if they don't agree with their choices.

2. Plant Subtle Clues Sometimes, you want to use a hammer to tell the audience something, but what I think The Brutalist does so well is that everything is subtle. Plant and payoff is the most important screenwriting lesson. One of the delicate things that the movie places into our world is the idea of László Tóth constantly having his visions disregarded by jealous people. Like the chair he makes that looks like a tricycle. But we can see there's a reason for his designs and we can also see him exploited for his true creative expression. Don't be afraid to let the audience interpret and engage with the story. Use visual cues, symbolism, and nuanced dialogue to convey meaning, rather than relying on exposition or heavy-handed explanations.

3. Find Your Themes The theme will help you with your rewrite. You can explore stuff that resonates with human experiences. in The Brualist, we see the American Dream versus reality. and also the thematic struggle for immigrants to assimilate into a culture that may not respect them, even if they're right. At its heart, we see so much trauma and reliance here as well. In your own writing, this could be anything from identity and belonging to loss and redemption. When a story taps into these deeper themes, it becomes more meaningful and impactful.

Summing Up 3 Screenwriting Lessons From 'The Brutalist'

This was one of my favorite movies in the last decade. It felt like I could watch it a dozen times and not pick up everything it has to offer.

What are some screenwriting lessons you learned from the movie? I'd love to hear your take.

Let me know what you think in the comments.