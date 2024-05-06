Long-time friends and colleagues, Christopher Ross and Sam McCurdy, are two of the cinematographers of FX’s mini-series, Shōgun. Filming this series was an incredible experience full of lessons in Japanese culture, lenses, and shooting with cranes.

In today’s episode, No Film School’s GG Hawkins and special guest, cinematographer Ryan Thomas, speak with DPs Christopher Ross and Sam McCurdy to discuss: How Chris and Sam met

The type of friendships you hold onto in the industry

What it was like working with an international cast and crew on Shōgun

The singular perspectives that ran throughout the larger storyline

What it was like working with other DPs

The lenses they chose to use in this project

Letting the camera find special moments without much interference

What an ASC masterclass is

What gave the show its atmospheric texture

Bringing truth and honesty to every episode

Why making mistakes is so valuable'

Mentioned: Shōgun Original 1980 Shogun series ASC Masterclass Connect with Ryan on IG



Subscribe to the No Film School Podcast on: Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Google Get your question answered on the podcast by emailing Get your question answered on the podcast by emailing podcast@nofilmschool.com

Listen to more episodes of the No Film School podcast right here: