This episode of the No Film School Podcast welcomes back Charles Haine, who hosts a compelling conversation with filmmaker Aditya Kripalani and lead actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Chitrangada Satarupa. The group discusses their latest film, I'm Not an Actor, a cross-continental drama that was shot simultaneously in Mumbai and Frankfurt, using FaceTime as a primary storytelling and production tool.

The film follows a virtual connection between a struggling actor and a melancholic retired banker, played by two of India's most compelling talents. They unpack the technological challenges, emotional resonance, and deeply collaborative process behind the movie, from remote acting and directing to editing via FaceTime itself.

In this episode, we discuss:

  • The challenges of filming across two continents using FaceTime
  • How real-life technological constraints enhanced the storytelling
  • Rewriting and reshooting the ending based on audience feedback
  • Using location to reflect character psychology
  • The importance of creating seamless digital intimacy on screen
  • How Apple products unintentionally became integral to the production
  • Remote post-production workflows and their growing normalcy
  • The influence of Richard Linklater and conversational cinema


Guests:


This episode of The No Film School Podcast was produced by GG Hawkins.

