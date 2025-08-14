This episode of the No Film School Podcast welcomes back Charles Haine, who hosts a compelling conversation with filmmaker Aditya Kripalani and lead actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Chitrangada Satarupa. The group discusses their latest film, I'm Not an Actor, a cross-continental drama that was shot simultaneously in Mumbai and Frankfurt, using FaceTime as a primary storytelling and production tool.

The film follows a virtual connection between a struggling actor and a melancholic retired banker, played by two of India's most compelling talents. They unpack the technological challenges, emotional resonance, and deeply collaborative process behind the movie, from remote acting and directing to editing via FaceTime itself.

In this episode, we discuss: The challenges of filming across two continents using FaceTime

How real-life technological constraints enhanced the storytelling

Rewriting and reshooting the ending based on audience feedback

Using location to reflect character psychology

The importance of creating seamless digital intimacy on screen

How Apple products unintentionally became integral to the production

Remote post-production workflows and their growing normalcy

The influence of Richard Linklater and conversational cinema

Guests: Aditya Kripalani

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Chitrangada Satarupa

