100+ Prompts for Short Film Ideas
Get back to work with these helpful ideas.
Credit: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Nov 13, 2023
Embarking on a cinematic journey doesn't require a Hollywood budget or a star-studded cast. Sometimes, all it takes is a spark of imagination and a camera to capture the unfolding story.
With themes that traverse alternate realities, uncharted futures, and untold histories, every prompt is a potential masterpiece in the making.
Let's explore the potential of short film ideas.
- A street artist discovers their graffiti comes to life at sundown.
- In a quiet town, every household receives a mysterious, unmarked package on the same day.
- A lonely inventor creates a robot companion that learns emotions too well.
- A young linguist discovers a hidden language that can control the elements.
- A couple discovers a strange board game that alters reality with each move.
- A retired detective receives an anonymous letter each year on the anniversary of an unsolved case.
- A person discovers they are a character in a video game and starts noticing the glitches.
- A world where every person's lifespan is visible as a countdown above their head.
- A couple learns that the city they live in is a giant experimental labyrinth.
- A man finds a door in his basement that leads to an exact replica of his house, but with different inhabitants.
- A girl develops the power to jump into books and interact with the stories.
- A struggling musician plays a tune that sets off a series of inexplicable events.
- A world where everyone can only speak in questions, except for one person who can only tell lies.
- A photographer discovers their latest set of prints contain images of another world.
- A world where people age backwards, and one child's quest to find out why.
- A person stumbles upon a conspiracy that the aurora borealis is a gateway to another dimension.
- A young coder builds a sentient program, and they work together to navigate the digital world.
- A society where people can take a pill to forget their bad memories, but with unforeseen consequences.
- A person wakes up with a new tattoo that guides them to their soulmate.
- A story about the last tree on Earth and the people fighting to protect it.
- A small-town reporter discovers an underground movement to restore magic to the world.
- A hidden world is found inside a deep sea trench, complete with its own civilization.
- A scavenger hunt where each clue leads to a different historical era.
- A baker in a small town discovers their desserts make people relive their happiest memory.
- A world where everyone's dreams are projected in public spaces as communal art.
- A man can make people relive their most painful memory by shaking their hand.
- A group of friends find a board game that controls the real world.
- A society where every adult must pass a comprehensive test to earn the right to have children.
- An old lighthouse keeper discovers the light is a beacon for interdimensional ships.
- A world where everyone is born with the knowledge of their death date.
- A teen discovers they can step into mirrors and travel to other people’s reflections.
- A shy librarian finds out her library is a meeting point for fictional characters.
- A reality show where participants live as if they're in different historical periods, but it's actually real.
- A city where all advertising is banned and the effects it has on the population.
- A person finds out they can switch between parallel universes but loses a memory each time.
- A therapist starts using a mysterious drug that allows them to enter their client's dreams.
- A world where sleep is unnecessary, and the impact that has on society.
- A pair of glasses that allows the wearer to see everyone's past lives.
- A reality where people can exchange senses with each other.
- A story of a secret underground network of libraries that hold the world's forbidden knowledge.
- A man wakes up to find that he is the only person with a shadow.
- A group of strangers are trapped in an elevator, only to realize they are part of a larger experiment.
- A woman can bring statues to life and learns about history from them.
- A world where every person is born with a unique song that defines their life.
- A society where people are assigned jobs based on their zodiac signs.
- A town where every full moon, people swap lives with someone randomly.
- A space colony is cut off from Earth and must evolve its own rules and society.
- A teacher finds an old scroll that teaches lost skills and ancient wisdom.
- A reality where every person has a doppelgänger living in an alternate dimension.
- A world where people can see 30 seconds into the future, but only when in danger.
- A musician's melody heals anyone who listens, leading to fame and moral dilemmas.
- An ancient tree is found to record human history in its rings, revealing untold stories.
- A man starts receiving pieces of a strange map in the mail, leading to a cosmic puzzle.
- In a world without color, a child is born with the ability to see the full spectrum.
- A world-renowned chef can cook meals that allow diners to relive specific memories.
- A person finds an old journal that predicts the future but realizes some events can be changed.
- A lonely astronaut on a space station starts receiving mysterious messages.
- Two strangers share their secrets during a city blackout, only to realize they know each other.
- An ancient book in a small town library grants wishes, but at a cost.
- A group of kids creates a secret society in their neighborhood and stumbles upon an old mystery.
- A musician realizes their songs affect the emotions of anyone who listens.
- A time traveler accidentally changes a small event with huge consequences and tries to fix it.
- A gardener discovers a portal to a parallel universe in an old potting shed.
- A family heirloom carries memories of ancestors, witnessed by touching it.
- A detective with the ability to communicate with birds solves crimes in a unique way.
- A virtual reality game becomes a little too real for a group of friends.
- On a distant planet, a botanist discovers a plant that has properties of animal life.
- A reality where dreams are a communal experience, shared with the whole world every night.
- A ghost trying to communicate with the new tenants to prevent a tragedy repeats itself.
- A young genius invents a device to hear what plants are saying.
- An introvert finds a mysterious radio that broadcasts conversations from alternate realities.
- A second moon suddenly appears in the sky, altering tides and human behavior.
- A writer's fictional characters start appearing in real life and only they can see them.
- A world where children are born with tattoos that determine their destiny.
- A small town’s inhabitants wake up to find they are the only people left on Earth.
- A painter realizes their paintings predict the future but alter it at the same time.
- A world where shadows have a life of their own, separate from their owners.
- A social media influencer wakes up one day to find they are completely invisible.
- A mysterious fog rolls into a seaside town, leaving the inhabitants to fend off creatures within.
- A person develops the ability to teleport, but only to places they've seen in photographs.
- An explorer finds a lost civilization that exists out of time.
- A person can switch lives with anyone they make eye contact with for 24 hours.
- An app developer creates a program that can predict the user’s future based on their data.
- A child’s imaginary friend turns out to be a ghost from the past seeking closure.
- A scientist creates a serum that allows them to experience life as any creature they choose.
- A couple moves into a home where they live the same day over and over again.
- A small village is protected by a creature that demands a strange yearly sacrifice.
- A world where every person can hear everyone else's thoughts.
- A young witch comes of age and has to choose between good and evil.
- An old camera takes pictures of what happened at that spot 24 hours in the future.
- A retired superhero is forced back into action when their grandchild discovers their secret.
- A person wakes up with a different superpower every day.
- An underground society lives beneath a city, unbeknownst to the people above.
- A person can bring drawings to life, but they can't control them.
- A series of letters lead a young girl to an adventure beyond her imagination.
- A man can communicate with machines and starts a tech revolution.
- A world where lying is physically impossible.
- A stranded alien befriends a reclusive artist to help it get home.
- A mirror reflects an alternate version of the viewer, leading to an existential dialogue.
- A world where art is the currency and artists are the most powerful figures.
- A man discovers his life is a story being written by an author in another dimension.
- A person finds out they can control the weather with their emotions.
- A society where everyone must wear elaborate masks that reveal their true selves.
- A woman inherits an old theater that shows films of people’s earliest memories.
- A couple discovers a map inside a vintage suitcase leading to a surreal journey.
- A group of elderly people at a retirement home start a detective agency.
- A magical library where each book lets you live out the story inside.
- A person wakes up in a world where they are the last human and nature has reclaimed cities.
- An app allows people to outsource their emotions, but at a personal cost.
- A man receives a postcard from his future self warning of an impending crisis.
- A tour guide at a museum realizes the exhibits come alive at night.
- A student accidentally discovers a method for time travel in old textbooks.
- A society where memories can be transferred like data, leading to a black market of experiences.
- On a planet where nights last for years, one town never sees the sun, and the arrival of daylight reveals a hidden truth.
- A character can travel through different dimensions by opening doors, but each comes with its own risks.
- A man discovers that he can exchange his life span for wishes and grapples with the choices.
- A girl with the power to become invisible learns about the unseen parts of the world.
- A society where people are judged and defined by their handwriting style.
- A town experiences the same day repeatedly, but only one person is aware of the loop.
- A historic pact between humans and dragons is threatened when a young dragon is taken.
