In this special episode of the No Film School Podcast, GG Hawkins sits down with powerhouse writing and showrunning duo Nick Stoller and Francesca Delbanco. The married couple behind hit shows like Friends from College and Platonic discuss the nuances of building a creative career, collaborating with your spouse, and navigating the demands of leading a TV series.

They reflect on how their individual writing journeys led them to a shared path, how they approach leadership and tone in a writer's room, and what makes Platonic so personal and relatable. Plus, GG and Jason dive into practical festival PR tips and how to plan for distribution after your film is finished.

In this episode, we discuss: How Nick and Francesca transitioned from individual careers to a collaborative creative partnership

The inspiration and evolution behind Platonic, now in its second season on Apple TV+

Balancing marriage, parenthood, and co-showrunning duties

What makes a second season creatively different—and sometimes harder—than a first

The dynamics of a writer’s room and the importance of hiring the right voices

How to sustain a long-term creative career by following your passions

Tactical PR strategies for filmmakers hitting the festival circuit

Budgeting for buyer vs. non-buyer film festivals and why it matters

Guests: Nicholas Stoller

Francesca Delbanco

