Movement is what makes films and videos stand out as a unique art form. That's why transitions like fast-paced action wipes, zooms, and glitches are key components for video editors to use when stitching together shots or scenes.

There is no one transition that fits all projects. This is why Shutterstock is offering editors like you free Premier Pro templates for transition. With these free transition packs, you can choose from over 80 transitions to achieve a cinematic look for your next project.

Let's break down what these transitions from Shutterstock are, and how you can use them to make your next video stand out.

What Is In These Free Transitions Packs? Rather than having a hard cut to the next shot, Shutterstock's transition packs offer creators of live-action and animated projects to bridge two clips on their timeline together seamlessly. To use these assets, creators simply drag and drop their preferred transition over the two clips on the timeline. The transitions offered by Shutterstock are a great tool when editing corporate videos, YouTube videos, event recaps, short films, and documentaries. However, creators are only limited by their creativity, which means you can use these transitions for anything that fits within your vision.



Explore Some of the Free Premiere Pro Transition Templates Let's get into what Shutterstock is offering creators in their free template download, so you can discover which transition you will want to use on your next video or animation project.

13 Customizable Premier Pro PremiumBeat brings creators an easy series of transitions that delivers bold, colorful transitions that offer a variety of looks and textures for your project. This free version of Easy Transitions Lite shows how powerful these templates are, and the effect they can have on any mundane project. Download 13 FREE Transitions Here

Hand-Drawn Backgrounds While this isn't necessarily a traditional transition, the free hand-drawn animated backgrounds allow you to get creative as you move from one shot to the next. Looking at these packs, you can see that there is a lot of fun and freedom within these transitions. If you're looking for inspiration when playing with these hand-drawn animated backgrounds, I would recommend seeing how the background is used to transition from scene to scene in Into the Spider-Verse. You can also check out this tutorial for the pack to see what is possible with these transitions. If you're looking for more animated backgrounds, Shutterstock has some great options. Download Free Animated Shapes Here

18 Animated Gritty Textures Unlike the hand-drawn animated backgrounds, the 18 animated gritty textures from PremiumBeat provide a grungy look to your edit. Download 18 FREE Animated Gritty Textures

Ink Splash Transitions Within this pack are more than 50 ink splatter transitions that feel reminiscent of iconic crime films and cool commercials that scratch a particular itch you didn't know you had. The ink splats look like they are bleeding onto the screen, taking up however much space you need them to. This is a fun, colorful, and cool way to move on to the next shot or hyperstylize a particular moment. Download Ink Pack Here

20 Glitch Transitions These two glitch packs from Cinecom will blow you away. In this pack, you'll find three distinct looks (analog, digital, sci-fi) for the glitch effect. The five glitch and distortion transitions are easy to use on Premiere Pro.

Download 5 FREE Glitch Transitions from Cinecom

13 Light Leak Transitions I'm a sucker for a lens flare or leaking light, and I know I'm not alone. Light leaks create an ethereal look that automatically creates a cinematic transition. You have control over the size, intensity, and position of these light leaks, and can look as natural as the sun or as intense as you need them to be. The power of these light transitions is in your control. Download 13 FREE Pond5 Light Leaks

15 Textured Premiere Pro Transitions This pack of simple drag-and-drop solutions allows you to create your own transition in the middle of your edit. Since these textured transitions are easily customizable, you can change the amount of texture and color your transitions have to make a seamless and aesthetically pleasing transition. These transitions feature several styles and looks, like scribbled pencil, torn paper, wiggly zebra stripes, standard wipes, and paper textured wipes. Download 15 FREE Premiere Pro Transitions

16 Circle Transitions If you want a fun and effortless transition, then the 16 free circles are for you. From different styles of wipes and spins, the circle transition pack adds a level of upbeat energy to your projects. Of course, there is more than one way to use a circle transition. After you've placed one of these transitions above your two clips and added a Track Matte Key, you can change the speed and direction of the circles' movement. You can also layer the circles to create a more textured transition. Download 16 FREE PremiumBeat Circle Transitions

Action Wipes Transitions Despite all the stylized transition packs we've already covered, classics are always a great go-to transition to have on your editor's toolbelt. Chung Dha's pack of classic wipes are simple in-and-outs that build a bridge between two shots with ease. You can adjust the length of the wipe however you want to recreate some of your favorite edits from fast-paced action movies or those light-hearted comedies you rewatch on Sundays. Download this FREE Pack of Wipe Transitions from Chung Dha

The Deal Doesn't Stop with Transitions Shutterstock has a plethora of free downloads to make any project you are working on stand above the rest. You can create a moody deep-forest scene, sunsets, or lush green environments with the 13 free forest HDRIs. With these HDRIs, you can stitch and merge multiple exposures of the same place together, and create movement in the trees to bring the animated space to life. Not only is this great for editors, but for CG artists as well who are looking to sharpen their skills. Download Free Forest HDRI Environment Maps If you're an editor or colorist looking for some more color correction tools, Photon by Color.io has created an entire suite of interesting techniques to create your own custom LUTs that you can now use for free. These LUTs were primarily added to Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K footage, which means you won't have to do much tweaking to the LUTs if you are using Blackmagic color science. When added onto other Log curves (F-LOG, C-Log, S-Log, etc.), you may find that you’ll need to turn down the intensity of the LUT, or tweak some other settings, to get it sitting just right. However, only you will know what looks great for your project, so experiment with these LUTs. They are free to download, so try them out and see if these LUTs will have a place in your workflow. Download 13 Free Luts Here



With all of these free downloads at your disposal from Shutterstock, it is hard to not see something that sparks your creative interest. So what are you waiting for?

