Discover 80 Free Premiere Pro Transitions With Shutterstock
There is a whole new world to discover with these free download packs from Shutterstock.
Movement is what makes films and videos stand out as a unique art form. That's why transitions like fast-paced action wipes, zooms, and glitches are key components for video editors to use when stitching together shots or scenes.
There is no one transition that fits all projects. This is why Shutterstock is offering editors like you free Premier Pro templates for transition. With these free transition packs, you can choose from over 80 transitions to achieve a cinematic look for your next project.
Let's break down what these transitions from Shutterstock are, and how you can use them to make your next video stand out.
What Is In These Free Transitions Packs?
Rather than having a hard cut to the next shot, Shutterstock's transition packs offer creators of live-action and animated projects to bridge two clips on their timeline together seamlessly. To use these assets, creators simply drag and drop their preferred transition over the two clips on the timeline.
The transitions offered by Shutterstock are a great tool when editing corporate videos, YouTube videos, event recaps, short films, and documentaries. However, creators are only limited by their creativity, which means you can use these transitions for anything that fits within your vision.
Explore Some of the Free Premiere Pro Transition Templates
Let's get into what Shutterstock is offering creators in their free template download, so you can discover which transition you will want to use on your next video or animation project.
13 Customizable Premier Pro
PremiumBeat brings creators an easy series of transitions that delivers bold, colorful transitions that offer a variety of looks and textures for your project. This free version of Easy Transitions Lite shows how powerful these templates are, and the effect they can have on any mundane project.
Hand-Drawn Backgrounds
While this isn't necessarily a traditional transition, the free hand-drawn animated backgrounds allow you to get creative as you move from one shot to the next. Looking at these packs, you can see that there is a lot of fun and freedom within these transitions.
If you're looking for inspiration when playing with these hand-drawn animated backgrounds, I would recommend seeing how the background is used to transition from scene to scene in Into the Spider-Verse. You can also check out this tutorial for the pack to see what is possible with these transitions. If you're looking for more animated backgrounds, Shutterstock has some great options.
18 Animated Gritty Textures
Unlike the hand-drawn animated backgrounds, the 18 animated gritty textures from PremiumBeat provide a grungy look to your edit.
Ink Splash Transitions
Within this pack are more than 50 ink splatter transitions that feel reminiscent of iconic crime films and cool commercials that scratch a particular itch you didn't know you had. The ink splats look like they are bleeding onto the screen, taking up however much space you need them to.
This is a fun, colorful, and cool way to move on to the next shot or hyperstylize a particular moment.
20 Glitch Transitions
These two glitch packs from Cinecom will blow you away. In this pack, you'll find three distinct looks (analog, digital, sci-fi) for the glitch effect. The five glitch and distortion transitions are easy to use on Premiere Pro.
13 Light Leak Transitions
I'm a sucker for a lens flare or leaking light, and I know I'm not alone. Light leaks create an ethereal look that automatically creates a cinematic transition. You have control over the size, intensity, and position of these light leaks, and can look as natural as the sun or as intense as you need them to be. The power of these light transitions is in your control.
15 Textured Premiere Pro Transitions
This pack of simple drag-and-drop solutions allows you to create your own transition in the middle of your edit. Since these textured transitions are easily customizable, you can change the amount of texture and color your transitions have to make a seamless and aesthetically pleasing transition.
These transitions feature several styles and looks, like scribbled pencil, torn paper, wiggly zebra stripes, standard wipes, and paper textured wipes.
16 Circle Transitions
If you want a fun and effortless transition, then the 16 free circles are for you. From different styles of wipes and spins, the circle transition pack adds a level of upbeat energy to your projects.
Of course, there is more than one way to use a circle transition. After you've placed one of these transitions above your two clips and added a Track Matte Key, you can change the speed and direction of the circles' movement. You can also layer the circles to create a more textured transition.
Action Wipes Transitions
Despite all the stylized transition packs we've already covered, classics are always a great go-to transition to have on your editor's toolbelt.
Chung Dha's pack of classic wipes are simple in-and-outs that build a bridge between two shots with ease. You can adjust the length of the wipe however you want to recreate some of your favorite edits from fast-paced action movies or those light-hearted comedies you rewatch on Sundays.
The Deal Doesn't Stop with Transitions
Shutterstock has a plethora of free downloads to make any project you are working on stand above the rest.
You can create a moody deep-forest scene, sunsets, or lush green environments with the 13 free forest HDRIs. With these HDRIs, you can stitch and merge multiple exposures of the same place together, and create movement in the trees to bring the animated space to life. Not only is this great for editors, but for CG artists as well who are looking to sharpen their skills.
With all of these free downloads at your disposal from Shutterstock, it is hard to not see something that sparks your creative interest. So what are you waiting for?
Stand out with authentic, fresh stock footage and stock photos from Shutterstock. Below are some current Shutterstock Coupon Codes to get you started!
- SS10 saves you 10% on your next order of stock photos
- FF10 saves you 10% off your next order of stock video and royalty-free music
- 3 Pillars of Editing: Cuts, Effects, and Motivation ›
- 10 (More) Techniques That Will Turn You into an After Effects Rock Star ›
- Here Are 1000+ Free Post Production Assets You Can Download Right Now ›