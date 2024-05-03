Forking over a bunch of money for great film assets is a non-starter for most of us. That’s why we have created a free asset mega list for filmmakers, complete with everything from free transitions to free light leaks... and much, much more. Hopefully, this post will help you find the free digital tools you need to make your films and videos better.

So, bookmark this page and let's get started.

Free Transitions

Transitions help break up the monotony of hard cuts and commonplace fades, which is why we wanted to give you plenty of options to choose from. Here are hundreds of free transitions you can download for free today.

This is one of the largest collection of free glitch transitions for Premiere Pro on the internet. This pack from Filmmakers Manual is also complete with 30 free glitch sound effects. Download it today.

Download Now

Here are some great free transitions you can use in Premiere Pro today. These smooth transitions are beautiful and seamless. A must-have if you want to save a bunch of time in Premiere Pro.

Download Now

Need a quick and unique transition? Look no further. These cool swish transitions will help you make a video that is both dynamic and eye-catching. The 5 presets can be used on pictures or videos, but project files are also available in case you just want to dive in.

Download Now

BJK Productions is always putting out great free stuff. These light leaks are no exception. Download these easy to use light leak transitions for Premiere Pro.

Download Now

Yet another awesome transition by BJK Productions. This transition looks like it should be in a trippy hip-hop music video. But with a little creativity, you can use this on almost anything. Check it out.

Download Now

Yes… BJK Productions has yet another awesome transition that you can download for free. We have a feeling we are going to see a lot more free stuff from them.

Download Now

You can never have enough glitch transitions in your arsenal. BJK Productions created a really amazing glitch transition you can use right now. It’s as easy as dragging and dropping onto your clip. I would highly recommend downloading this.

Download Now

This music video transition is a must-have. This preset by BJK Productions can be used on much more than just music videos. Just use your imagination.

Download Now

Two amazing transitions for free. All you have to do is like their page and you got it!

Download Now

This is a pretty cool transitions pack. After testing these transitions, the possibilities are endless. Enjoy these 5 transitions by BJK Productions.

Download Now

This transition pack is a Premiere Pro preset by Austin Newman. It’s a pretty amazing transition pack and definitely worth the download.

Download Now

Need some good smooth transitions? Look no further, download these transitions for free today!

Download Now

This is an amazing transition pack by PremiumBeat. They always put out great free stuff, but this is just amazing. Check it out today.

Download Now

Free Premiere Pro Presets

Enjoy this incredible preset pack by Austin Newman. These presets give your films a retro, VHS type of aesthetic. This filmmaker puts out so much amazing free content. This won’t be the last time you will see stuff by him in this post.

Download Now

Download these 4 versions of cinematic classic effects by Austin Newman.

Download Now

Austin Newman is a master at creating vibes you can feel through his presets. Download this ghosting effect for free!

Download Now

Here is yet another amazing preset by BJK Productions.

Download Now

Here are 5 glitch effects that BJK Productions was nice enough to craft for us.

Download Now

Now this pack is amazing. It’s such a simple way to add more value to your films. BJK Productions have really stepped it up with this preset pack.

Download Now

Check out these 10 color grading presets to give your film a new aesthetic.

Download Now

Free After Effects Plugins and Presets

Video Copilot is always putting out great stuff and this After Effects plugin is no different. It’s a great tool to help your iron out your workflow in After Effects, saving you hours of time. Check out the video below.

Download Now

PremiumBeat is always offering cool free stuff. These camera shake presets are pretty amazing and will save you a bunch of time and money. They also work for Premiere Pro. Check it out!

Download Now

This is, for sure, a mega pack. This plugin is actually 5 separate plugins all made for After Effects. It comes complete with glitch effects, flash animation, typography effects, HUDS, holograms, and particles. Download it today!

Download Now

Yes. Yet another amazing Video Copilot plugin. This energy plugin allows you to Create Energy Beams, Lightsabers, Lasers, Portals, Neon Lights, Electric, Haze, and much more.

Download Now

So besides this company having a crazy awesome mascot and name, it also offers a completely amazing plugin for After Effects that allows you to step up your motion graphics game. (It’s also great for titles.)

Download Now

Free After Effects Templates

This website offers so many free After Effects templates. The last we counted... 123 templates and growing. All for free. Download it today!

Download Now

Want your films to have an anamorphic look? Then look no further, because Vashi Visuals has created a pretty awesome After Effects template.

Download Now

After trying this After Effects template, we were impressed with it. It comes stock with 9 different distortion effects. Check it out now.

Download Now

Videezy offers a ton of After Effects templates. When we say a TON, we mean it. The drawback, though, is that you will have to sift through a lot of content to find what you want. There are, however, a couple of diamonds in the rough.

Download Now

If you need a VHS look for your film, then this is the download for you.

Download Now

Free LUTs

First off… what is a LUT? A LUT, or lookup table, is a set of values that is universally stored and set for your color grading. Basically, a LUT transforms color input values (camera) to your desired output values (final footage). It’s important that your footage was properly exposed and color corrected or it won’t quite look right.

LUTs are a great way for you to add tone and an aesthetically pleasing vibe to your film or video. They are so easy to work with. Every filmmaker should have a collection of LUTs to use for your projects. Don’t worry. We did all of the back-breaking work of scouring the internet for you.

Ground Control has a whole page dedicated to free LUTs. You should go check it out.

Download Now

Here are 8 free LUTs inspired by some pretty famous movies, like Saving Private Ryan.

Download Now

10 Free LUTs by Motion Array. They’re pretty decent. Maybe they can work for your project.

Download Now

Try out these 10 free action LUTs by Motion Array.

Download Now

Here are some really great LUTs by Digital Colorist. Check them out. It’s worth it.

Download Now

Probably my personal favorite set of LUTs. You get a lot of them and they are very high quality. Download them today.

Download Now

Here are some really well done, free LUTs by Filter Grade

Download Now

Free Sound Effects

These are some really amazing sound effects by Filmmakers Manual. This is actually a small sample from their 2,000 action sound effects pack, Valhalla. This free sound effects pack comes full of awesome gun sounds like gunshots, shells hitting the ground, reloading, racking and much, much more.

Download Now

If you’re in a pinch and need some sound effects, then head on over to freeSFX and browse around. There is some decent stuff in there.

Download Now

Now, this is a rad website. It's stocked with insane themed sound effects, and best of all, they’re all free. You have to check out this website.

Download Now

PremiumBeat is offering some pretty amazing ambient sounds that are very unique.

Download Now

Here are 6 amazing sound effects engineered for transitions. Check them out.

Download Now

These are some pretty awesome sound effects that PremiumBeat made.

Download Now

If you have some time to spare and can dig around for some sounds, then head on over to freesound.org.

Download Now

PremiumBeat has done it again. These are very professional sound effects that can be used in almost any futuristic film.

Download Now

ActionVFX is giving away 36 high-quality bullet impact sound effects, including different types of hits: glass, metal, and wall/ground. This pack also includes 10 bullet flyby sound effects. Check them out and get to downloading!

Download Now

Yet another amazing free sound effects giveaway by ActionVFX. Included are 45 different variations of REAL explosion sound effects, including gas explosions, dirt explosions, glass, and debris explosions. If you have any explosion scenes in your film, then you need to download this now!

Download Now

ActionVFX is giving away free water sound effects. This pack includes 34 water sound effects and has water blasts, water splashes, and small water hits. Check it out.

Download Now

Light Leaks

Light leaks have such a unique way of changing the overall tone of your video, but creating your own can be time-consuming and draining. That’s why we’ve created this list of totally free light leaks you can download right now.

Designed for weddings in mind, these light leaks can really be used for anything. Rocketstock has created 16 free light leaks and 5 wedding titles you can download right now. These are high-quality light leaks and work with both Premiere Pro and After Effects. Download them now.

Download Now

Creative Dojo did not let us down with this pack of 15 free 4K light leaks. You can download them here.

Download Now

Free Film Grains

A good film grain can really help your film achieve a certain aesthetic, giving it a texture that is hard to capture with digital cameras. We have searched the furthest corners of the internet to show you the best free film grains.

Anyone who knows film grains knows about Gorilla Grain. The company has made some really impressive film grains available for free... the only problem is that they are only in 720p. It’s totally worth the download though. Check it out.

Download Now

Holy Grain has created an excellent film grain overlay that works with any NLE like Premiere Pro, After Effects, Final Cut Pro, and DaVinci Resolve. Check out the company's site and download this grain today.

Download Now

Need a 1960s style feel for your film? Look no further. Austin Newman has done it again with his super 8mm film grain. This is actually one of my favorites.

Download Now

Vegasaur is offering a free 35mm film grain overlay made from actual film. Like Gorilla Grain’s free film grain download, though, it’s only offered in 720p.

Download Now

Free Music

Your score for your film, trailer, commercial, or really any video, is one of the most important aspects of that piece, but finding good free music for film or video can be a challenge. That's why we tried to make it a little easier for you by scouring through the internet to find you the best free music you can use. Well, here you go…

Filmmusic.io is a great site to search for free music. The catch… you can only download .mp3 for free, while .wav downloads require a premium account. You can check them out now.

Download Now

NoCopyrightSounds, or NCS, is a free music YouTube channel that has hundreds of copyright-free music. They almost completely focus on electronic, dubstep, house, and similar types of music. Check them out.

Download Now

YouTube offers a massive library of music that you can download for free right now. After giving much of it a listen, we were pretty impressed by both the quantity and tthe quality of some of the tracks. Head on over and browse some free music.

Download Now

The Free Music Archive is a staple in the free music space. In fact, we would venture to say that they are the #1 resource for filmmakers when it comes to free music. Almost everyone knows who they are. Check out their music, you won’t be disappointed.

Download Now

With thousands upon thousands of songs, it's pretty crazy to think that you couldn’t find at least one song that would be a perfect fit for your film or video. Digccmixter is an excellent resource for you. Give them a little peek.

Download Now

Bensound.com is a great resource for your projects. They offer a ton of free, professional-sounding music, but you do have to attribute them.

Download Now

Free Visual Effects

20 pots of coffee and 30 RedBulls later, we’ve rounded up all of the best free visual effects we could find for your videos. We pulled out all the stops to get you the best free stuff.

ActionVFX is offering free dust waves overlays. These are REAL dust waves spreading across the ground and recorded on a RED camera at a whopping 2K resolution. This dust wave pack is insane. We would highly recommend you downloading these and keeping them just in case.

Download Now

Recording a Harry Potter spoof? Maybe you're just making a fantasy film. Either way, these spell hits are pretty amazing and so versatile. Go to ActionVFX and download them.

Download Now

ActionVFX knocked it out of the park again. We can save everyone a bunch of time and tell you to just scour their website for a couple of hours and download everything you can. They recorded 20 REAL smoke plumes as they billow and offer it in 2K resolution, too.

Download Now

ActionVFX released a fractured glass overlay. This is meant to simulate windows being broken, or even your camera lens. This pack comes with 15 free fractured glass textures that are REAL. And… they are also shot in 2.5K resolution!

Download Now

Are you wondering what burn mark textures are? Watch the video below. You will be incredibly impressed with this layered effect. Download it now!

Download Now

Need some blood mists for an epic, bloody scene? Look no further. ActionVFX has created 15 REAL (but simulated, they aren’t monsters…) blood mists, that’s recorded in an impressive 2K resolution. They are also in 60 frames per second so you can slow it down. These are unkeyed, but that’s easy to do.

Download Now

ActionVFX has created some pretty incredible loopable, spinning bullet shells that are pre-keyed at 1080p. The pack comes with 9 different spinning shells and has different shells for assault rifles and pistols. Go to the website to download it!

Download Now

Are these guys going to stop making awesome free stuff!? Let’s hope not. The ActionVFX free bullet hole texture pack is a mammoth. It offers 137 different bullet hole textures spread across 6 different surfaces. This is definitely worth the download.

Download Now

ActionVFX has mastered the dirt overlay and they are giving it to you for free. These are REAL dirt overlays. That’s right. Real. They dirtied up their lenses with real dirt so you didn’t have to. Download these free lens dirt overlays in 2K resolution now.

Download Now

Video Copilot engineered some pretty cool particle effects. This pack comes with 15 free particle effects in 720p.

Download Now

This is an absolutely amazing action pack that Rocketstock created. The Action Pack Lite includes VFX like smoke, muzzle flashes, fire, explosions and much more. They really pulled out all the stops with this.

Download Now

Add some depth to your footage by going over to Rocketstock and downloading this awesome pack, which comes with 16 light and dust overlays all made in 4K. This is an incredible pack that’s worth having in your arsenal.

Download Now

Need to set an eerie tone for your film? Why not download these 4K fog overlays by PremiumBeat? The fog overlay pack is an amazing overlay and one that we think almost everyone should have.

Download Now

If you have the money for amazing ultra high definition video, then sites like ArtGrid.io are absolutely perfect. But most of us just don’t have the money for something like that. You know what's free, though? Scouring the internet for free stock footage... and guess what. We did all the hard work for you. Here are our recommendations for the best FREE stock footage that the internet has to offer.

Ah, good ole’ Pixabay. Filmmakers for years have been visiting this site and downloading footage for their films and videos. Pixabay also has illustrations, photos, and vectors.

Download Now

This site is great! It’s full of amazing stock footage uploaded by filmmakers just like yourself. We are extremely impressed with the quality of stock footage that Pexels offers. It’s great to see other filmmakers contributing to the filmmaking community.

Download Now

Coverr was actually news to us, but when we stumbled upon this website and took a peek behind the curtains, we couldn’t believe what we saw. Downloading footage on Coverr is incredibly easy. No signup needed.

Download Now

Everyone should know about Videezy, but just in case you don’t, we put it on our list of must-see stock footage. They have a large selection of free footage, some of which is available in 4K. We will say though, that you will have to dig around for the footage you may want on this site. While free and pretty decent, some clips are just a little sub-par compared to other sites.

Download Now

Videvo is another site we stumbled upon on our quest to find you free stock footage. Just like Coverr, we were super impressed with the quality of stock footage that was on the site. They offer a large selection of 1080p and 4K stock footage that is worth checking out.

Download Now

Mixkit is an amazing stock footage site. It’s filled to the brim with high-quality stock footage with a decent selection of 4K footage as well. The best part… you guessed it, it’s all free.

Download Now

Mazwai was built with one simple goal: to provide free, high quality, cinematic stock footage that can be used in a wide range of creative projects. They did not fail with their mission statement. The site has so much free stock footage to offer.

Download Now

Know of any other free video assets? Feel free to share any we missed down in the comments.