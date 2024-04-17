While we’re a bit disappointed to not find out that Sony is unveiling a BURANO 2 at NAB 2024 or anything quite that major, we’re still pleased to at least get one notable lens announcement from the legacy camera and lens brand.

As a follow-up to their 24-50mm compact zoom lens announced a few months ago , Sony is back with an even wider version that should still provide plenty of full-frame portability and be useful for all types of type-shooting and beautiful landscape and architecture photography and videography.

Let’s take a look at the newly announced Sony FE 16-25mm f/2.8 G lens and how it could be a solid pick for your full-frame video needs.

Sony FE 16-25mm f/2.8 G Lens Designed as a compact and highly-versatile wide-angle zoom for Sony E-mount mirrorless cameras, this new FE 16-25mm f/2.8 G Lens should be a great option for those looking to shoot on the run or on a variety of projects that require either the broad wideness of landscape or architecture shots or the close-up intimacy of street photography or close-quarters video. With its maximum f/2.8 aperture and 11-bladed diaphragm, this new 16-25mm G lens should also provide some very natural and smooth bokeh that should be great for all types of lighting situations, especially if you’re looking to work in more uncontrollable and dimly let documentary style setups.

More Perks and Features The 16-25mm zoom will also feature plenty of dust and moisture-resistant design perks along with a fluorine coating on the front lens element to better repel water, oil, and fingerprints from building up over time. Finally, a de-clickable aperture ring should be a huge help for all of us video folk looking to ensure smooth transitions between lensing setups. The autofocus for this new 16-25mm is set to be handled by a pair of linear motors as part of an internal focusing system that should vastly help to focus speeds in different burst shooting modes or when looking to utilize focus breathing compensation when shooting video.

Price and Availability The new Sony FE 16-25mm f/2.8 is set to be available here starting on April 22, 2024, and can be pre-ordered via the link below. Full-Frame | f/2.8 to f/22

Fast, Lightweight, Wide-Angle Zoom

De-Clickable Aperture Ring

Focus Hold Button, AF/MF Switch

Three Aspherical Elements

One ED Asph. Element, Three ED Elements

Fluorine Coating

Dust and Moisture-Resistant Construction

Sony FE 16-25mm f/2.8 G Lens (Sony E) A sleek and powerful wide-angle zoom designed for E-mount mirrorless cameras, the FE 16-25mm f/2.8 G Lens from Sony is an excellent on-the-go lens that specializes in landscape, travel, and close-up photography. By coupling a maximum f/2.8 aperture with an 11-bladed diaphragm, smooth and beautiful bokeh is naturally created. www.bhphotovideo.com $1198 Buy Now

No Film School's coverage of NAB 2024 is brought to you by Blackmagic Design.