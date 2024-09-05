It’s turning out to be a great year for new lenses. We’ve seen some powerful new lenses from the likes of Sony, Fujinon, and Tamron, but we’re still excited to share the news of Sigma debuting a new full-frame 28-105mm f/2.8 DG DN Art zoom lens which is set to be available for Sony E and Leica L-mounts.

Let’s take a look at this newly announced zoom and explore its unique zoom range and how it could be a good pick for your event, travel, and on-the-run videography and photography needs.

The Sigma 28-105mm f/2.8 DG DN Art Lens

Designed to feature a vast zoom range and a fast constant aperture, the new 28-105mm f/2.8 DG DN Art Lens from Sigma is set to cover a variety of popular focal lengths. Shooters will be able to equip the lens to help them capture everything from sweeping landscapes to intimate portraits all with one lens.

Tailored for L-mount and E-mount full-frame mirrorless camera systems, this lens provides a minimum focusing distance of 15.8" across the entire zoom, ensuring your ability to capture detailed close-ups of your subjects.

The lens is driven by an HLA motor which should help it deliver quiet and precise autofocusing, and with its rounded 12-blade diaphragm you should be ensured to get pleasing and circular bokeh. This lens repels damage from outside elements by coupling a water- and oil-repellent front lens element coating with a dust- and splash-resistant design.

Price and Availability

The new Sigma 28-105mm f/2.8 DG DN Art Lens is currently available for pre-order, although we’re not sure when it should start shipping just yet. If you’d like to check it out though here are the specs and pre-order options:

  • Full Frame | f/2.8 to f/22
  • Fast Wide-to-Telephoto Zoom
  • HLA Autofocus
  • 15.8" Minimum Focus Distance
  • Aperture Ring with Click & Lock Switches
  • FLD, SLD, and Aspherical Elements
  • Water and Oil-Repellant Coating
  • Dust and Splash-Resistant Construction

Sigma 28-105mm f/2.8 DG DN Art Lens

Flexing a vast zoom range and a fast constant aperture, the 28-105mm f/2.8 DG DN Art Lens from Sigma covers a variety of popular focal lengths, equipping you to capture everything from sweeping landscapes to intimate portraits all with one lens.

