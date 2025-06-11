In a world where we're seeing endless sequels and reboots, Sinners has become a signpost for everyone who loves original films. It's been doing fantastic at the box office, and is set to crush even more on home video.

We've covered its deleted scenes and a lot on director Ryan Coogler, and now, it's taking the crown as one of the highest-grossing original films in 15 years.

Inception (2010) — $292 million Sinners (2025) — $275 million Gravity (2013) — $274 million Dunkirk (2017) — $189 million A Quiet Place (2018) — $188 million Interstellar (2014) — $188 million Get Out (2017) — $176 million Us (2019) — $175 million Bridesmaids (2011) — $169 million The Heat (2013) — $159 million La La Land (2016) — $151 million

This is a murderers' row of movies, and Sinners has crept toward the top. While its overseas numbers have been steady and topped at around $80 million, it's been a stalwart domestically.

Audiences crave original movies, they want stories where they have no idea what could happen next, and I'm happy a bet like this paid off for Coogler and for Warner Bros. I hope this kind of point of view stretches to other studios.

Money is being left on the table by not making a bunch of these films every year.

