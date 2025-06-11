Let's dive in.
A Master Who Shines Light on Other Masters
Over the course of his career, Tarantino had a special relationship with the Cannes Film Festival. That's why I loved the video above, where he talks about that and his work.
At the top of the video, Tarantino talks about why he was at Cannes in 2025, to introduce a movie by director George Sherman, called Red Canyon. It's a testament to Tarantino's love for cinema history and his desire to shine a light on the filmmakers who have inspired him.
It's fun to see some humility and happiness that his career has taken him full circle here, where he can look back on the masters, while being seen as one himself.
In a touching moment, Tarantino also shares that one of the reasons he attended Cannes this year was to see Robert De Niro receive a Palme d'Or. It's a reminder that even the most celebrated filmmakers are still, at their core, fans.
Tarantino's 'Safety Net'
Tarantino talked about the life-changing experience of winning the Palme d'Or for his second film, Pulp Fiction, and the honor of having his debut film, Reservoir Dogs, selected for the festival.
When it comes to his own filmmaking process, Tarantino reveals that he views the script as a "safety net." This allows him the freedom to experiment and be creative during filming, knowing that he has a solid foundation to fall back on. He also emphasizes the importance of his characters, stating that he wants them to be the most memorable aspect of his films.
Tarantino's Inspirations
Tarantino is also refreshingly open about his own inspirations, citing directors like Brian De Palma and Sergio Leone as major influences. He welcomes it when other filmmakers are inspired by his work, seeing it as a sign that his films have a lasting impact.
How Tarantino Survived His Early Career
Reflecting on his early career, Tarantino shared the challenges of making his first film, where he was less experienced than his crew. He credits his focus on the script and his actors with helping him navigate those early days.
It's crazy to think about him on set, dealing with these things, but he came out alright in the end.
Summing It All Up
This glimpse into the mind of Quentin Tarantino is a fascinating look at his creative process, his influences, and his enduring love for cinema.
May we all get the fan experience he has, by being able to participate in the art we love so much.