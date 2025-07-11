If you’re looking for a tiny RGB LED video light that could fit into your pocket or your hand, this new RM 25C Mini LED video light from SmallRig is a high-powered, 25W, ultracompact light capable of some pretty diverse RGB color for all of your various production needs.

This new SmallRig RM 25C Mini LED Video Light features a 2500 to 10,000K color temperature range along with 14 built-in lighting effects that can all be used by creators to help execute their creative visions. Let’s take a look at this pocket-sized RGB LED video light and explore what it can offer.

SmallRig RM 25C Mini LED Video Light

Featuring a CRI of 96 and a TLCI of 99 ensure accurate color reproduction of your subject matter, the RM 25C Mini LED Video Light from SmallRig is a 25W that is 30% more compact and 70% brighter than previous models, and features 4 hours of battery life and an HD screen for easy control.

The light also has a magnetic mounting design to attach to metal surfaces, and it also features a 1/4"-20 thread at the bottom for attachment to an articulating arm. The built-in 3100mAh battery should be able to keep the light running at 100% brightness for 50 minutes. A USB-C PD input recharges said battery over 80% in just 45 minutes. An included diffuser helps achieve a softer lighting look.

Price and Availability

The SmallRig RM 25C Mini LED Video Light is out and available for preorder now. Here are the full specs and purchase options.

  • For Content Creators and Vloggers
  • Output: 768 Lux at 3.3' (5600K)
  • 2500 to 10,000K Color Temperature Range
  • CRI 96 | TLCI 99
  • 14 Lighting Effects, Full-Color RGB
  • LCD Screen, Magnetic Mounting
  • Built-In 3100mAh Battery
  • USB-C Charging Input, Diffuser

