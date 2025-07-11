If you’re looking for a tiny RGB LED video light that could fit into your pocket or your hand, this new RM 25C Mini LED video light from SmallRig is a high-powered, 25W, ultracompact light capable of some pretty diverse RGB color for all of your various production needs.

This new SmallRig RM 25C Mini LED Video Light features a 2500 to 10,000K color temperature range along with 14 built-in lighting effects that can all be used by creators to help execute their creative visions. Let’s take a look at this pocket-sized RGB LED video light and explore what it can offer.

SmallRig RM 25C Mini LED Video Light Featuring a CRI of 96 and a TLCI of 99 ensure accurate color reproduction of your subject matter, the RM 25C Mini LED Video Light from SmallRig is a 25W that is 30% more compact and 70% brighter than previous models, and features 4 hours of battery life and an HD screen for easy control. The light also has a magnetic mounting design to attach to metal surfaces, and it also features a 1/4"-20 thread at the bottom for attachment to an articulating arm. The built-in 3100mAh battery should be able to keep the light running at 100% brightness for 50 minutes. A USB-C PD input recharges said battery over 80% in just 45 minutes. An included diffuser helps achieve a softer lighting look.

Price and Availability The SmallRig RM 25C Mini LED Video Light is out and available for preorder now. Here are the full specs and purchase options. For Content Creators and Vloggers

Output: 768 Lux at 3.3' (5600K)

2500 to 10,000K Color Temperature Range

CRI 96 | TLCI 99

14 Lighting Effects, Full-Color RGB

LCD Screen, Magnetic Mounting

Built-In 3100mAh Battery

USB-C Charging Input, Diffuser